The Fayette County Commission will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 9 a.m. in commission chambers at the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville.
Following is the meeting’s agenda:
• Discussion and decision on Region 4 request for Fayette County GigReady Round 2;
• Discussion and decision on member appointment to the Fayette County Humane Society Board; and
• Discussion and decision on pool design contract with New River Engineering.
