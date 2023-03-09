The draft Fayette County Comprehensive Plan has arrived, and officials are planning events to share the plan with the public this month.
According to Jenna Grayson, director of business expansion and retention for the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, open houses will be held the week of March 20.
To review the draft comprehensive plan and make comments, visit https://www.hlplanning.com/portals/fayettecountycompplan/
Paper copies of the draft are available at the Fayette County Zoning Office at 100 Court Street, Fayetteville (phone 304-574-4320).
Open houses will be as follows:
• The Valley — Tuesday, March 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gateway Community Center (2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV 25186);
• New Haven — Tuesday, March 21, 5 to 7 p.m., Midland Trail Community Center (118 Church Street, Ansted, WV 25812);
• Meadow Bridge — Thursday, March 23, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Green Valley United Methodist Church (6198 Meadow Bridge Road, Danese, WV 25831); and
• Fayette Plateau — Thursday, March 23, 5 to 7 p.m., Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building (200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, WV 25840).
"Please encourage friends and family to review the document and join us at the open houses," said Grayson. "We look forward to seeing you soon."
