Two Fayette County individuals were arrested on felony charges on Feb. 19, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley.
In the release, Fridley said that deputies were performing patrols on Gatewood Road in the area of Shiloh Mobile Home Park just before 4 a.m. on Feb. 19. At the time, the deputies saw a vehicle with two individuals slumped over possibly experiencing medical emergencies.
When officers approached the vehicle to perform a welfare check, deputies observed an open bag containing what was believed to be narcotics in the lap of one of the individuals. It took deputies several minutes to awaken the individuals, said Fridley.
Once they were awake, the deputies retrieved a bag which contained multiple separate bags of what was believed to be heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and methamphetamines, as well as four small scales and a large sum of cash.
An additional search of the vehicle yielded a firearm, as well, the release noted.
Christopher Shepherd, 46, of Fayetteville, and Michelle Newton, 33, of Mount Hope, were both charged with felony offenses of possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I narcotic and possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II narcotic. Both were transported to Southern Regional Jail for court proceedings.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
