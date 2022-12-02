Beckley Dance Theatre and Beckley Performing Arts will present Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker at Woodrow Wilson Auditorium Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available at the door.
A number of Fayette countians will take part in the annual production.
Dancing the role of Clara is Audra McDonald, a junior at Oak Hill High School who is the daughter of Wes and Amy McDonald.
Other Fayette County residents include:
Trista Honaker, Snow and Candy Cane, Oak Hill High School 11th grade, daughter of Chuck and Sherri Honecker;
Piper Dangerfield, sound engineer, Woodrow Wilson High School 11th grade, daughter of Joseph and Ami Dangerfield;
Delaney Hames, Snow, Flowers and Marzipan, Oak Hill High School 10th grade, daughter of Jessica Hames and Travis Hames;
Camryn Harris, Tutu Angel, Snow and Flowers, Woodrow Wilson High School 9th grade, daughter of Joel and Mindy Harris;
Lily Fell, Candy Cane, Oak Hill Middle School 8th grade, daughter of Nathan and Jenny Fell;
Natalie Craddock, Candy Cane, Oak Hill Middle School 8th grade, daughter of Ardie and Michelle Craddock’
Shelby Fairchild, Candy Cane, Victory Baptist Academy 8th grade, daughter of Shane and Brianne Fairchild;
Jillian Dangerfield, Party Scene, Beckley Stratton Middle School 6th grade, daughter of Joseph and Ami Dangerfield;
Kendall McMullen, Soldier, New River Intermediate 3rd grade, daughter of Jess and Brandi McMullen;
Tazia Mangini, Angel, New River Intermediate 3rd grade, daughter of Matthew and Takisha Mangini;
Lyla Whelan, Angel, New River Intermediate 3rd grade, daughter of Ben and Melanie Whelan;
Piper Chapman, Angel, New River Primary 2nd grade, daughter of Ryan and Jessica Chapman;
Shelby Ludwig, Angel, Mountain View Christian 2nd grade, daughter of Doug and Tracy Ludwig; and
Savannah Fairchild, Angel, Victory Baptist Academy 1st grade, daughter of Shane and Brianne Fairchild.
