OAK HILL — The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Focus Intent to bring some good news to the community in a safe way.
According to Jourdan Saseen, the New River Gorge CVB/Fayette County Chamber of Commerce executive assistant, an upcoming virtual Good News event is sponsored by Suddenly Spotless and Active Fitness & Physical Therapy.
The next event, which will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 23, comes on the heels of a virtual Good News Fayette County event which was staged in November 2020. That event featured 20 speakers, and over 60 residents watched and helped celebrate positive efforts under way in the area.
The 2020 Good News gathering served as a reminder to attendees they are surrounded by other community members working hard to improve Fayette County.
On Feb. 23 from 7 to 8:15 p.m. via Zoom, the newest good news will come in the form of trivia with chances of winning cash, Into the Gorge tickets from Bridge Day, a $25 Love Local eGift card and more, according to Saseen.
The FCCC encourages the community to get involved in any way they are comfortable, she said. To join and listen in to the virtual meeting, no registration is required. Simply join via Zoom at the scheduled time. The Zoom link can be located on the Fayette County Chamber's website (https://fayettecounty.com/) or on Facebook.
Anyone who would like to share good news, new opportunities for community wellness or development, or a new initiative or service to the community is urged to become involved. Good News presentations must be beneficial to the citizens of the county, non-political, not a business advertisement, and last no more than two minutes in length. Those who want to sign up to share their good news can email jourdan@newrivergorgecvb.com.
For more information or any questions, contact Saseen at jourdan@newrivergorgecvb.com or 304-465-5617.
