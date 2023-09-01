FAYETTEVILLE — The Fayette County Land Reuse Agency (LRA) is up and running.
Last Wednesday, the Fayette County Commission unanimously approved a land banking/reuse ordinance which commission president Tom Louisos says is the first such LRA ordinance enacted by a county government in West Virginia.
The ordinance is geared toward — but not limited to — the land reuse agency (LRA) having the ability to cope with “vacant, abandoned and tax-delinquent properties.”
County citizens are affected adversely by properties that have been vacated or abandoned due to mortgage foreclosure, according to the ordinance. Such properties also lead to blight and unsafe conditions, and they “impose significant costs on neighborhoods, communities and the county as a whole by lowering property values, increasing fire and police protection costs, decreasing tax revenues and undermining community cohesion.”
The ordinance “gives us a broader ability to acquire property and to redevelop areas in the county,” Louisos said at the meeting. It will make acquisition, purchase, sale and redevelopment of properties in dilapidated areas “a lot easier than we have been.”
The option will exist for the LRA to buy property directly from a landowner, or as the first option in the delinquent tax sale (the latter at least through July 1, 2025). A LRA-purchased property could be redeveloped or sold, or a contract can be entered into with developers, Louisos said.
The end result should help the dilapidated housing issue in the county, but also help combat the housing shortage, commissioner Allison Rae Taylor said.
The LRA is an entity separate from the county commission, Louisos said afterwards. Land reuse agencies, often called land banks, are authorized by West Virginia Code.
“It (the LRA) is a development tool, in my opinion,” Louisos said following the meeting. “It’s a tool for an agency to be more flexible, come in and not take so long to redevelop areas.”
A five-member LRA board has already been appointed by the county commission for non-paid, one-year terms. The board includes: Terry Sizemore, public member; Tom Louisos, Fayette County Commission member; Jina Belcher, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority member; Shannon Estep, Fayette County Commission’s Beautification Committee member; and Eddie Young, Fayette County assessor as the county elected official member.
The LRA’s first meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31 at 3 p.m.
Fayette residents will have the ability to provide written or oral input into all of the LRA’s decisions at regular meetings, the ordinance reads. Also, a portion of each regular meeting will be set aside to accept public input concerning agenda items.
According to the ordinance, the LRA will be able to borrow from federal government funds, from the state, from private lenders or from municipalities or counties, as necessary. It can also issue negotiable revenue bonds and notes according to the provisions of West Virginia Code. It can also enter into contracts and intergovernmental cooperation agreements with municipalities or counties.
Commission notes:
• At Wednesday’s meeting, Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley introduced four Fayette County Sheriff’s Department officers to commission members and praised them for their response to a July crisis situation.
The four officers — Cpl. Korey Spears, Deputy Josh Wickline, Deputy Niko Burgess and Deputy Dustin Bell — and Oak Hill Police Department Sgt. Josh Jones “went above and beyond” with their recent actions in saving a man's life, Fridley said.
Earlier this year, a press release from Fridley detailed a July 6 call seeking a welfare check for a man who appeared to be having a mental health crisis. Of the responding officers that day, Fridley said, “Their quick actions, courageous actions ... I’ve watched the bodycam of it; it’s bone-chilling what these five went through. They saved his life, and he was able to go back to his family and get the help that he needed.”
Fridley also apprised commissioners of the recent addition of new deputies Thomas Ferris and Dustin Smith to the FCSD roster. The two new hires began a 16-week training period at the police academy at Fairmont State University on Sunday, Aug. 20.
• The commission approved a task order pool design contract with New River Engineers for planned replacement of the idled swimming pool at Fayette County Park.
Chris Burford, COO of New River Engineers, told commissioners the firm can provide three different design concepts in an “expedited” timeline.
Burford said the company can get started immediately after the signature process is completed. “We feel like probably within four to six weeks we’d have all the preliminary concepts laid in front of you.”
Once the commission accepts a design, further task orders can be completed, Burford said.
Louisos said the commission wants to explore multiple designs and have the eventual construction work for the new pool performed in stages.
A Memorial Day 2024 opening is anticipated, commissioners said.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com
