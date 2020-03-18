Due to rising concerns over the coronavirus, the Fayette County Commission strongly urges all citizens who have business to conduct at the Fayette County Courthouse or any other county-owned facility to consider seeking other options rather than visiting in person.
Members of the public are urged to call the appropriate office and see if there is an alternative for conducting your business without entering the courthouse. That could include email, fax and regular mail.
Following are department numbers:
• Fayette County Health Department — 304-574-1617
• County commission — 304-574-4290
• Prosecuting attorney — 304-574-4230
• Assessor — 304-574-4242
• County clerk — 304-574-4227
• Floodplain/building permits — 304-574-4320
• County park — 304-574-1111
• Office of emergency management — 304-574-3285
• 911 non-emergency — 304-574-3590
• Sheriff’s department — 304-574-4216
• Tax office — 304-574-4219
• Circuit clerk — 304-574-4213
• Magistrate — 304-574-4279
Stay informed on the latest coronavirus updates by visiting coronavirus.wv.gov.
For emergencies, call 911.
• • •
The board of the Fayette County Public Library system also has decided to close the county's library branches until further notice, according to Becky Kellum, library director.
In the meantime, those with library cards are urged to make use of the WVDeli system at https://wvdeli.overdrive.com/.
