Jan. 1 to June 30, 2019

911 incident information

Burglary complaints — 149

Animal problems/cruelty — 253

Domestic disturbances — 297

Fraud complaints — 31

Harassment — 50

Overdose — 36

Traffic obstructions — 104

Theft complaints — 236

Health and welfare checks — 340

Threats — 69

Trespassing — 132

Citizen disputes — 91

Suspicious persons/circumstances — 258

Alarm activation investigations — 273

Total related 911 incidents — 5,236

Civil document process information

Total civil documents process served — 2,698

Arrest information

Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 427

Traffic information

Accidents investigated involving injuries — 128

Minor accidents investigated — 172

Total traffic citations issued — 369 (471 total charges)

Total traffic stops — 1,216

Total concealed weapon permits issued — 331

Total motor vehicle registration decals issued — 7,147

Report issued by Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley

