Jan. 1 to June 30, 2019
911 incident information
Burglary complaints — 149
Animal problems/cruelty — 253
Domestic disturbances — 297
Fraud complaints — 31
Harassment — 50
Overdose — 36
Traffic obstructions — 104
Theft complaints — 236
Health and welfare checks — 340
Threats — 69
Trespassing — 132
Citizen disputes — 91
Suspicious persons/circumstances — 258
Alarm activation investigations — 273
Total related 911 incidents — 5,236
Civil document process information
Total civil documents process served — 2,698
Arrest information
Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 427
Traffic information
Accidents investigated involving injuries — 128
Minor accidents investigated — 172
Total traffic citations issued — 369 (471 total charges)
Total traffic stops — 1,216
Total concealed weapon permits issued — 331
Total motor vehicle registration decals issued — 7,147
Report issued by Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley
