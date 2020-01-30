Candidates had until midnight this past Saturday, Jan. 25 to file in person or submit a filing postmarked by then. As of Monday morning, Jan 27, the following candidates were on record publicly as having filed to seek office in Fayette County (in order as they appear on the W.Va. Secretary of State’s website):
County commission
● Lois Amos, Fayetteville, Republican
● Steve Eades, Ansted, Democrat
● Denise Eskew Scalph, Fayetteville, Democrat
● Allison Rae Taylor, Fayetteville, Republican
County clerk, unexpired term
● Michelle Holly, Oak Hill, Democrat
● Alicia Thomas Treadway, Charlton Heights, Democrat
Prosecuting attorney
● Anthony Ciliberti, Victor, Democrat
● Jeffery “Jeff” Mauzy, Oak Hill, Democrat
Sheriff
● Garland Burke, Oak Hill, Democrat
● Mike Fridley, Fayetteville, Democrat
● Charles “Chuck” Miller, Oak Hill, Republican
● Randy Prince, Danese, Republican
Assessor
● Harvey (Eddie) Young, Fayetteville, Democrat
Magistrate
● John Brent Cashion, Victor, non-partisan, Division 3
● Wanda McCune, Fayetteville, non-partisan, Division 2
● Sharon R. McGraw, Oak Hill, non-partisan, Division 4
● Richard “Rick” Pannell, Oak Hill, non-partisan, Division 2
● Sam Parsons, Fayetteville, non-partisan, Division 3
● Susie Worley-Jenkins, Minden, non-partisan, Division 1
● Danita G. Young, Fayetteville, non-partisan, Division 1
Surveyor
● Jack R. Booda, Oak Hill, Democrat
Board of Education
● Lou Jones, Gauley Bridge, non-partisan
● Steve Slockett, Fayetteville, non-partisan
● Cindy Whitlock, Oak Hill, non-partisan
● ● ●
At the state level, local candidates whose filings had been listed on the Secretary of State’s website in the same time frame included:
State Senate, District 10
● Dan Hill, Glen Ferris, Republican
● William R. Laird IV, Oak Hill, Democrat
● Jack David Woodrum, Hinton, Republican
House of Delegates, District 32
● Tom Fast, Fayetteville, Republican
● Randy Halsey, Ansted, Democrat
● Austin Haynes, Oak Hill, Republican
● Mark A. Hurt, Oak Hill, Democrat
● Kayla Kessinger, Mount Hope, Republican
● Austin Simms, Rainelle, Republican
● Margaret Anne Staggers, Fayetteville, Democrat
● Selina Vickers, Edmond, Democrat
Circuit judge, unexpired term, Judicial Circuit 12
● Thomas H. Ewing, non-partisan
● ● ●
Those filing to seek office in Fayette County are welcome to submit a press release to the paper for publication announcing their candidacy. Those releases must be received by Monday, Feb. 24.
Letters to the editor in support of a candidate are welcome for publication on the paper’s website at www.fayettetribune.com. Only one letter may be published in a 30-day period from each writer and a 300-word limit is in effect. The editor reserves the right to edit submissions.
When submitting a letter, the writer should include a signature, a physical address and a phone number for verification purposes. Only the writer’s name and town of residence will be published.
Letters may be submitted in person at The Fayette Tribune office, 417 Main Street West in Oak Hill; via USPS to The Montgomery Herald, PO Box 139, Oak Hill, WV 25901; or by email at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
