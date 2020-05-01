FAYETTEVILLE — Holly Clark wanted to give a shout-out to local first responders as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.
So, she organized a Fayette County Coronavirus First Responder Salute, which was held on Monday, April 27 in the vicinity of the Fayette County Courthouse.
Local government officials, business owners and residents turned out to offer their support to first responders as bells rang out at the noon hour. Some clapped, some clanged cowbells or banged on pans, some honked their horns, and some sounded their sirens. At least one even barked.
No matter the way they expressed their support, the overriding theme was obvious. The aim was to “let first responders know that we appreciate them and that they are doing a phenomenal job keeping Fayette County safe,” Clark said.
“The impetus to do this ... was when I read the press release from the Fayette County Health Department on Friday about having gone into all the nursing homes and testing, I guess, over 1,100 folks, and, that, as of Friday, as of my understanding, that there were zero positive cases,” she continued. “I knew that was a huge undertaking for them (the health department and COVID-19 Testing Taskforce) to do, and I wanted to do something to celebrate that.
“And, at the same time, I know that our EMS folks, our police forces, all of our first responders, all the front-line folks during this pandemic, also need to be acknowledged, because they’re the ones that are most stressed at this time, and we appreciate them.”
Among those who took part Monday were Lacy Burdette and Brian Washington, friends who both work at Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill (him as a physical therapist and her as a nurse).
Washington said they were there for “all the co-workers we have that are still having to work. They’re doing a really good job there (at PMC).
“It’s good to give back a little bit and honor some of the people that are still serving our community. It’s good to see the support. We know it’s hard for people to get out right now, so we appreciate it.”
In a Friday, April 24 press release, the Fayette County Health Department announced that all nursing home staff and residents in the county were tested last week. A total of 1,111 staff and residents at five nursing homes, including Hidden Valley, Ansted Center, Montgomery, Fayette Nursing and Rehab and Hilltop Center, were administered tests. Lab results are being received daily, but as of Monday, April 27, all had tested negative, said FCHD Administrator Teri Harlan.
Through Tuesday morning, April 28, Fayette County had 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases, but none were from nursing homes, Harlan said.
The health department, with the assistance of the National Guard, continues to investigate and notify close contacts of any confirmed individuals. All confirmed cases will be isolated, and close contacts will be quarantined.
“I am proud of our community and the efforts that have been made to prevent the spread of this virus,” said Dr. Anita Stewart, health officer.
The FCHD will continue to provide drive-thru COVID-19 testing. Anyone with questions can call 304-574-1617 or visit the department on Facebook.
As of 10 a.m. on April 28, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 40,489 (revised) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,079 positive, 39,410 negative and 37 deaths.
According to a press release, the revised laboratory results tally represent an effort to remove duplicate reports received through the “massive onboarding” from hospitals/facilities over the last five days. Many of the results that were sent by these hospitals had previously been reported by the reference labs and/or entered by hand before these entities were able to send electronically. Those duplicates have been removed from the totals.
The latest death confirmed by the DHHR was that of a 91-year-old woman from Jackson County. “It is with great sadness that we announce another life lost to this pandemic. Our sympathies and thoughts go out to this family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
The most recent numbers are considered official numbers reported to the state. They will, in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from local health departments to the state health department. It is not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state, according to a DHHR press release.
Confirmed cases by county through 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28 were as follows: Barbour (4), Berkeley (139), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (39), Fayette (11), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (127), Jefferson (75), Kanawha (156), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (14), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (13), Putnam (22), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (83), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (38) and Wyoming (1).
The dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov contains West Virginia-specific data and now includes outbreak information for West Virginia’s nursing homes. A frequently asked questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found at https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Documents/COVID-19%20Case%20Reporting%20FAQ.pdf.
The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested, as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.
