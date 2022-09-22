OAK HILL — Fayette County has a new spot for an early morning or late afternoon coffee pick-me-up or a special snack.
Fayette County Chamber of Commerce officials on Saturday helped cut the ribbon for Hilltop Coffee Company's new location in Oak Hill.
Hilltop Coffee Co. is located at 497 Mall Road in the Fayette Square Shopping Center, inside the New River Health Complex. A soft opening for the store, managed by Shari Davis, was held within the last month.
"We offer gourmet coffee, lattes, frappes, energy drinks, gourmet grilled cheese, gourmet toast and chicken salad sandwiches," said Suzanne Wiseman, the company's general manager. "We're looking to expand our lunch and breakfast menus."
The Oak Hill location presents an expansion from the company's original store, which is located in Crab Orchard. HCC also has a mobile coffee lab in operation.
The stores are owned by B.K. and Kellie Vaught.
According to Wiseman, there are 40 employees company-wide, including 15 in Oak Hill. "It's a big business," she said Saturday. "We're expecting big numbers."
Store hours are 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
"We strive to give a great all-around experience from customer service to product, and our customer service has really got us really far," said Wiseman. "Everybody's family here at Hilltop."
"And we try to keep everything very consistent," she added. "With coffee shops, sometimes that's an issue. (At Hilltop) You get the same product every time, no matter what location, what barista makes it."
She said the company is happy to be serving Fayette County patrons and others in the area. "We just want to thank Fayette County for welcoming us. We've had such a kind welcome here. We're really thankful to be part of the community here."
For more on the company, visit https://www.hilltopcoffeeco.com/. The Oak Hill store can be reached at 681-254-5204.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.