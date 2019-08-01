WASHINGTON, D.C. – A grant of $2,378,080 from the Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families has been awarded to the Fayette County Child Development Center, according to a press release from the office of Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV). The grant will be used for the Head Start Program.
“Ensuring opportunities for children to grow and learn is a priority I hold near to my heart. I am excited to see how this grant will create and develop programs for the children of Fayette County during their most impressionable years,” Miller said in the release. “Thank you to the Head Start Program for putting the children of West Virginia first.”
The Head Start Programs provide parents and children, from birth to age 5, with the skills they need to begin their school career. These programs foster a positive learning environment to encourage children’s growth and development in the areas of early learning, health, and family well-being.
