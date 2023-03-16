The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and Fayette County Parks are planning an event in April geared toward those who may be looking to embark on their career or make a career change.
The organizations are teaming up for the Fayette County Job Fair on April 13 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, 200 W. Maple Ave., Fayetteville.
The fair is labeled as a job fair event connecting people with hiring businesses in Fayette County.
"This is your chance to kickstart your career," according to the promotional material for the fair. "Meet with hiring businesses and discover all the work opportunities available in Fayette County."
Anyone with questions can call 304-465-5617 or visit www.fayettecounty.com.
