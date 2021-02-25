Encouraging Covid-19 trends have largely continued in recent days.
In an update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Wednesday morning, Feb. 24, Fayette County's positive Covid-19 cases for the seven-day period stood at 49.
Fayette was in the yellow category on the DHHR's Wednesday county alert system map, with daily percent positivity of 3.26 and an infection rate of 16.51. On Monday, Fayette was in green with corresponding numbers of 2.70 and 14.82.
As of Feb. 23, there were 266 active cases in the county. That displayed marked progress from an active caseload of 509 on Jan. 27.
Neighboring Kanawha County was yellow on Wednesday's DHHR map, with 3.64 percent positivity and a 16.68 infection rate.
Free Covid-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For a list of testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
New River Health is staging Covid-19 testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its Scarbro location.
No appointment is necessary. People wanting to be tested should bring their insurance card and remain in their vehicle. Look for the New River Health mobile RV. If no one assists you upon arrival, call 304-469-2905.
NRH also offers Covid-19 testing at its various school wellness centers, when open.
West Virginians may now pre-register for their Covid-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The Covid-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. See the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.
• • •
While the outlook is improving, health and government officials warn the public to be vigilant with their Covid-19 mitigation measures, especially since cases of the UK Variant have been recently discovered in West Virginia.
According to a Feb. 19 DHHR press release, three cases of the Covid-19 variant B.1.1.7 have been detected in West Virginia. At that point, 42 other states had reported 1,523 cases, including all the states bordering West Virginia.
The DHHR has collaborated with West Virginia University and Marshall University to conduct whole genome sequencing which is used to detect the variant. The first confirmed cases were in the north central region of West Virginia.
"While the presence of this Covid-19 variant in West Virginia is not surprising, it's a good motivator for us to double down on the prevention efforts we've had in place for many months now," said Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health Officer and commissioner of DHHR's Bureau for Public Health. "Now that we have this confirmation, as Gov. Justice always says, 'It's not time to be fearful, it's time to be smart.'
"All West Virginians should continue hand washing, social distancing, proper mask wearing, testing, and everyone should get vaccinated when it's their turn."
For more information on the UK variant, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/variants/index.html.
• • •
The following remaining Covid-19 vaccination clinics are being held in Fayette County this week:
• Thursday, Feb. 25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Lewis Christian Community Center, Oak Hill. Led by Fayette County Health Department. First doses (and some boosts).
• Friday, Feb. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Valley PK-8, Smithers. Led by FCHD. Second doses.
The health department will also administer vaccines this week to some home-bound individuals in collaboration with the Fayette County Senior Services program, according to FCHD Administrator Teri Harlan.
"We continue to work with partners and volunteers to provide vaccines," Harlan said.
A first-dose Covid-19 vaccination clinic was planned for Wednesday, Feb. 24 at Sunday Road Baptist Church in Hico, under the supervision of Rainelle Medical Center.
• • •
As of Wednesday, Feb. 24, the West Virginia DHHR said there have been 2,135,914 total confirmatory laboratory results received statewide for Covid-19, with 130,382 cases and 2,285 deaths.
The DHHR most recently confirmed the deaths of an 89-year-old Mercer County woman, a 95-year-old Mercer County woman, an 80-year-old Berkeley County man, an 84-year-old Grant County woman, a 76-year-old man from Wood County, a 90-year-old Kanawha County man, a 78-year-old Boone County man, a 79-year-old Mercer County woman, a 58-year-old Mercer County man, a 76-year-old Marion County man, and a 57-year-old Logan County man.
"As West Virginians, we must not tire of preventive measures that ensure the health and safety of West Virginians," Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary, said in a press release. "Our sympathies are extended to these families for their loss."
Cases per county through Wednesday morning were: Barbour (1,182), Berkeley (9,605), Boone (1,553), Braxton (769), Brooke (2,009), Cabell (7,740), Calhoun (224), Clay (371), Doddridge (466), Fayette (2,622), Gilmer (706), Grant (1,054), Greenbrier (2,381), Hampshire (1,511), Hancock (2,577), Hardy (1,261), Harrison (4,804), Jackson (1,649), Jefferson (3,592), Kanawha (11,941), Lewis (1,026), Lincoln (1,215), Logan (2,668), Marion (3,626), Marshall (2,989), Mason (1,758), McDowell (1,340), Mercer (4,184), Mineral (2,574), Mingo (2,107), Monongalia (7,837), Monroe (937), Morgan (927), Nicholas (1,170), Ohio (3,609), Pendleton (618), Pleasants (799), Pocahontas (584), Preston (2,518), Putnam (4,172), Raleigh (4,636), Randolph (2,375), Ritchie (616), Roane (493), Summers (700), Taylor (1,081), Tucker (499), Tyler (612), Upshur (1,660), Wayne (2,586), Webster (305), Wetzel (1,074), Wirt (349), Wood (6,991) and Wyoming (1,730).
The DHHR on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old Wyoming County woman, a 60-year-old Mercer County woman, an 86-year-old Randolph County woman, a 59-year-old Lewis County man, a 75-year-old Preston County man, a 79-year-old Mercer County man, a 77-year-old woman from McDowell County, an 86-year-old Lewis County woman, a 103-year-old Mercer County man, a 70-year-old Mercer County woman, and a 70-year-old Mingo County woman.
The DHHR on Feb. 22 confirmed the deaths of a 71-year-old man from Kanawha County and a 75-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
On Feb. 21, the state agency announced the deaths of a 69-year-old Logan County woman, a 73-year-old Cabell County man, a 75-year-old Kanawha County man, a 71-year-old Monongalia County woman, a 75-year-old Monongalia County man, a 74-year-old Hancock County man, and a 77-year-old Logan County man.
On Feb. 20, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old Mercer County woman, a 61-year-old Raleigh County woman, an 88-year-old Cabell County woman, a 75-year-old Gilmer County man, an 87-year-old Logan County woman, and a 60-year-old man from Fayette County.
The previous day, the DHHR revealed the deaths of a 51-year-old Jefferson County man, an 89-year-old Mercer County woman, a 76-year-old Kanawha County man, a 92-year-old Fayette County man, an 87-year-old man from Jackson County, an 85-year-old Berkeley County man, a 63-year-old Wood County man, an 88-year-old Wayne County man, a 91-year-old Mercer County woman, a 92-year-old Mercer County woman, an 87-year-old Jackson County man, and a 54-year-old woman from Marion County.
On Feb. 18, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 72-year-old Lewis County woman, an 81-year-old Upshur County woman, a 91-year-old Wood County woman, a 68-year-old Kanawha County man, a 101-year-old Harrison County woman, an 84-year-old woman from Wood County, a 67-year-old Taylor County woman, a 93-year-old Webster County man, an 87-year-old Wood County woman, a 70-year-old Harrison County man, and an 83-year-old Berkeley County woman.
• • •
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Monday there are 12,048 total Covid-19 cases in Kanawha County, which was an increase of 40 cases from the previous day. Of those, 10,300 were confirmed cases and 1,748 were probable cases.
Active cases at the time stood at 1,001, which was down 55 from Sunday. Recovered cases were at 10,796, up 94 from Sunday.
There had been one more death, a 90-year-old man, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 251.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.