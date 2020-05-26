As businesses slowly reopen across the state, Fayette County Public Library Director Becky Kellum announced last week that the county library system is reopening Tuesday, May 26.
Patron limits will be in place at each of the library’s branches, Kellum said.
“We are limiting how many people can be in the library at a time (Oak Hill 5, Montgomery 4, Fayetteville 3, Mt. Hope, Ansted and Meadow Bridge 2) and how long they can stay, 15 minutes,” she said.
Branch location patron limits are as follows:
Ansted — 2;
Fayetteville — 3;
Meadow Bridge — 2;
Montgomery — 4;
Mount Hope — 2; and
Oak Hill — 5.
“There will be no evening or weekend hours for the next few weeks, but we hope to get back to our regular hours sometime later in June,” she said.
“The Administration Building, which houses the book sale and genealogy will be closed until further notice. If someone needs genealogy information they may call the Admin Building at 304-465-0121 and ask for Kim Massey.”
Kellum added “We highly recommend that patrons wear masks while in the library.”
For more information, visit the FCPL website at http://fayette.lib.wv.us/ or visit the system’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.