A Fayette County man is facing several felony charges, including identity theft.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Matthew Morton, 18, of the Cunard area, has been arrested following an identity theft complaint that originated in Georgia.
According to a press release from Fridley, the detective bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department was forwarded a complaint from the State of Georgia that had actually occurred in the Oak Hill area. Morton had allegedly created a fake check under the name of an elderly relative made out to himself, forged the relative’s signature and cashed it out for a large sum of cash at a local bank.
Morton has been charged with identity theft, forgery, uttering and counterfeiting. He will now await court proceedings.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through the Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.” Individuals can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
