A Beckwith man is dead following a motor vehicle accident in Fayette County on Friday, March 11.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, his department was notified by the Fayette County 911 Center just after 4 p.m. on Friday of a motor vehicle accident on WV Route 16 in the area of Ball's Grocery in Oakridge.
Sheriff’s deputies, EMS personnel and fire department personnel from the Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to respond to the scene.
Upon arrival at the scene it was determined that the driver of a pickup truck had apparently lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over partially ejecting the driver. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver has been identified as Michael Davis, 63, of Sugar Creek, Beckwith. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. It appears no drugs or alcohol were factors in this collision.
Assisting in the incident were Jan Care Ambulance, Fayetteville Fire Department, Fayetteville Police Department and the West Virginia State Police.
The accident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
