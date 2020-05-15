A Fayette County man is in jail on charges related to violating a person's privacy.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Brian Lanham, of Oak Hill, turned himself in to the Fayette County Sheriff's Department on warrants obtained by the Oak Hill Police Department on Wednesday, May 13. Lanham is charged with 30 counts of criminal invasion of privacy.
He was unable to post the $50,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate's Office and was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
The incident remains under investigation by the Oak Hill Police Department.
