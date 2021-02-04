The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported that, as of Feb. 4, there have been 1,955,795 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 123,044 cases and 2,080 deaths.
The DHHR confirmed on Thursday the deaths of a 75-year old woman from Marion County, an 87-year old man from Wyoming County, a 72-year old woman from McDowell County, a 95-year old woman from Mingo County, an 81-year old man from Putnam County, an 88-year old woman from Putnam County, a 76-year old woman from Cabell County, a 72-year old man from Wyoming County, an 87-year old man from Mason County, an 81-year old man from McDowell County, a 59-year old woman from Monongalia County, a 75-year old man from Mineral County, an 87-year old man from Brooke County, an 85-year old man from Berkeley County, an 87-year old man from Mingo County, a 59-year old woman from McDowell County, an 83-year old woman from Brooke County, a 92-year old woman from Wood County, a 57-year old man from Mingo County, a 70-year old man from Grant County, a 96-year old woman from Wyoming County, and a 71-year old man from Nicholas County.
On Wednesday morning, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 73-year-old Marion County man, a 76-year-old Mingo County man, a 93-year-old Putnam County man, a 70-year-old Kanawha County man, a 59-year-old Berkeley County woman, a 62-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 91-year-old Kanawha County man, a 74-year-old Raleigh County man, an 86-year-old Mingo County woman, an 81-year- old Mingo County man, a 62-year-old Raleigh County man, a 76-year-old McDowell County woman, a 70-year-old Kanawha County man, a 70-year-old Preston County man, a 78-year-old Upshur County woman, a 70-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 76-year-old Jefferson County woman, a 78-year-old Raleigh County man, a 79-year-old Preston County woman, a 71-year-old Raleigh County woman, an 80-year-old Cabell County woman, a 71-year-old Wood County man, a 72-year-old Monroe County man, a 93-year-old Wood County man, a 67-year-old Upshur County woman, a 77-year-old Taylor County woman, and a 59-year-old Marion County woman.
Cases per county through Feb. 4 were as follows: Barbour (1,130), Berkeley (9,072), Boone (1,460), Braxton (749), Brooke (1,930), Cabell (7,218), Calhoun (215), Clay (359), Doddridge (421), Fayette (2,447), Gilmer (657), Grant (1,007), Greenbrier (2,295), Hampshire (1,413), Hancock (2,511), Hardy (1,231), Harrison (4,561), Jackson (1,579), Jefferson (3,381), Kanawha (11,269), Lewis (878), Lincoln (1,139), Logan (2,492), Marion (3,427), Marshall (2,864), Mason (1,688), McDowell (1,278), Mercer (3,960), Mineral (2,519), Mingo (1,968), Monongalia (7,224), Monroe (892), Morgan (876), Nicholas (1,074), Ohio (3,431), Pendleton (591), Pleasants (776), Pocahontas (564), Preston (2,443), Putnam (3,906), Raleigh (4,254), Randolph (2,250), Ritchie (573), Roane (470), Summers (680), Taylor (1,030), Tucker (471), Tyler (585), Upshur (1,534), Wayne (2,429), Webster (263), Wetzel (1,022), Wirt (331), Wood (6,611), Wyoming (1,646).
On Feb. 2, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 61-year-old Berkeley County man, a 64-year-old Harrison County man, and an 82-year-old Monongalia County man.
"As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians," Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary, said in a press release. "I urge all West Virginians to follow the health and safety recommendations and extend deepest sympathy to families grieving."
On Monday, Feb. 1, the DHHR revealed four deaths: a 63-year old man from Fayette County, a 93-year old man from Cabell County, a 78-year old woman from Wetzel County, and a 79-year old man from Wood County.
On Jan. 31, the DHHR announced the deaths of an 85-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 47-year-old Pleasants County man, a 92-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 90-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 57-year-old man from Wood County, a 59-year-old Berkeley County woman, a 74-year-old Boone County woman, a 74-year-old Marion County man, and a 76-year-old Jefferson County man.
"The continued loss of beloved family members, neighbors and friends leaves a void in our hearts and in our state," said Crouch.
On Jan. 30, the agency revealed the deaths of a 68-year-old Monongalia County woman, a 92-year-old Wayne County man, a 66-year-old Boone County man, a 78-year-old Wirt County man, a 67-year-old Grant County man, an 87-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 67-year-old Mercer County woman, an 87-year-old Lincoln County woman, and a 69-year-old Pleasants County man.
The DHHR on Jan. 29 announced the deaths of a 77-year-old Taylor County man, a 64-year-old Tyler County man, a 68-year-old Wood County man, a 78-year-old Wood County woman, an 82-year-old Kanawha County man, an 89-year-old Wood County woman, an 86-year-old Harrison County woman, a 69-year-old Mercer County woman, a 67-year-old Cabell County man, a 74-year-old McDowell County man, a 64-year-old Wood County woman, an 84-year-old Raleigh County woman, a 79-year-old Kanawha County man, a 67-year-old Randolph County man, a 71-year-old Wood County man, a 73-year-old Logan County man, a 71-year-old man from Barbour County, a 76-year-old Harrison County man, a 57-year-old Mercer County woman, a 67-year-old Lincoln County man, a 69-year-old Monongalia County woman, a 49-year-old Jefferson County man, and a 78-year-old Wayne County woman.
On Jan. 28, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 70-year-old Jefferson County woman, a 59-year-old McDowell County woman, a 92-year-old Hancock County woman, a 66-year-old Monongalia County man, a 70-year-old Mercer County man, a 74-year-old Hampshire County man, a 74-year-old Ohio County woman, an 82-year-old Upshur County man, a 74-year-old Berkeley County man, a 73-year-old Harrison County man, a 68-year-old Raleigh County man, a 53-year-old Marshall County woman, an 89-year-old Mercer County woman, a 91-year-old woman from Harrison County, a 60-year-old man from Hancock County, a 65-year-old Cabell County man, a 66-year-old Wood County man, a 92-year-old Mercer County woman, a 57-year-old Preston County woman, a 59-year-old Upshur County woman, an 84-year-old Marshall County woman, a 93-year-old Hancock County woman, a 70-year-old Upshur County woman, an 83-year-old Cabell County woman, a 78-year-old Harrison County man, a 69-year-old Putnam County woman, a 78-year-old Ohio County man, a 79-year-old Ohio County man, an 83-year-old Mason County woman, and a 72-year-old Fayette County woman.
West Virginians may now pre-register for their Covid-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The Covid-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered.
Free Covid-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
After spending some time in yellow on the state county alert system map, Fayette moved back into gold in Tuesday morning's report and into orange on Thursday. In the Feb. 4 report, Fayette had 5.10 percent positivity and a 32.34 infection rate.
In the seven-day period through the morning of Feb. 4, Fayette County had 99 cases and one death.
The number of active Fayette cases on Feb. 3 was 415, a drop of 84 from the Jan. 28 report.
