FAYETTEVILLE — Fayette Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (N&RC) continues to excel and be one of the top skilled nursing facilities in West Virginia. The award-winning long-term care center has received a Five-Star Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Nursing Home Compare Program.
The ratings are calculated from a facility’s state survey results, quality measures and staffing levels and the five-star rating is the highest rating a center can receive.
Additionally, Fayette N&RC was selected as a 2019 Silver National Quality Award recipient from the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL).
For more, or to schedule a tour, contact the facility at 304-574-0770.
