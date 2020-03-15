Like everyone else, officials in Fayette County are addressing a myriad of concerns and possibilities when addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.
While a public forum scheduled for March 16 at Oak Hill High School has been canceled to adhere to community mitigation recommendations, Dr. Anita Stewart, D.O., the Fayette County Health Department's health officer, and Dr. Scott Keffer, D.O., the Plateau Medical Center chief of staff, will participate in a broadcast on the local Cozi TV affiliate, WZTS-TV, to discuss necessary precautions. Their appearance on "Doc Talk with Dr. Paul Conley" is slated to air at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 and can be seen on Suddenlink Channel 4, Suddenlink Channel 130 and Shentel Channel 6.
While supplies last, drive-through COVID-19 testing for those who meet established criteria will be held tentatively from 1 to 3 p.m. on both Tuesday, March 17 and Thursday, March 19 behind the Mountain Laurel Medical Clinic (119 W. Main Street and Blake) in Oak Hill.
Criteria include fever and/or cough, shortness of breath plus travel to an area with sustained transmission (per CDC mapping). "For state testing, they must meet the CDC criteria," said Stewart. "For private lab testing, we are encouraging the same guidelines, but there is more room for clinical judgement.
"Our goal, in a resource limited situation, is to utilize the equipment and testing for those that it is truly indicated and those that are high risk."
Updates will also be provided on the Fayette County Health Department page, as well as the PMC page, said Dr. Stewart.
According to Stewart, each patient who arrives for possible testing will remain in their automobile for a phone interview. "If they meet criteria for testing, we will provide that during that time," she said. "We will be sending specimens through the West Virginia State Office of Laboratory Services as well as LabCorp. State testing will be the cost of shipping. LabCorp testing cost has yet to be determined by each insurance provider.
"We will do as many tests as necessary until supplies run out as we have a limited number of viral transport media (we have placed orders, but are waiting for shipment as they are on back order). We will also be providing information on COVID-19 as well as how to care for those that are sick. Remember, 80 percent of cases will be mild, and would not necessarily require testing. We would recommend them to stay home and self isolate."
Further testing dependent on supplies and staffing, if it occurs, will likely switch to evening hours.
"The goal is to practice social distancing to help slow the rise of the disease," Stewart continued. Recommendations from the CDC include canceling all large mass gatherings or special events (e.g. sporting events, large religious gatherings, festivals, concerts or any other event that brings a large group of people into a shared space), and determining ways to continue providing support services such as meals and checking in on individuals at increased risk of severe disease, while limiting group settings and exposures.
"There are recommendations for encouraging organizations to support working remotely, as well as providing religious messages via conference calls, live stream, etc.," Stewart said. "Remember, 6 feet is the distance that respiratory particles can travel."
While schools are closed, are any specific closures of other establishments being suggested?
"We are recommending that anything that would bring a crowd together to be very thoughtful and considerate about the implications that this could have," she said. "To slow the rise of the disease and to ensure we have enough capacity to care for those infected would mean that we would need to reduce the amount of 'touch points' for our citizens. Less touch points equals less spread. We must all do our part to keep each other safe.
"We have not mandated closures on business or other establishments at this time, but are asking that they be considerate of the recommendations."
With concern to hospitals and nursing homes, "Local hospitals and nursing homes are working diligently to prepare for COVID-19," Stewart said. "They are limiting visitors, increasing environmental services, training staff, communicating frequently internally as well as with public health to adhere to the guidance from the CDC and from the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health."
She added, "Internal strategies are in place to help with conservation of personal protective equipment, as well." Alternative scheduling of future non-emergency procedures is being discussed.
If there is a suspected case internally, there are "protocols in place to obtain testing that will be sent to either West Virginia Office of Laboratory Services or to LabCorp."
"As a side note, I am extremely proud of how hard our local health care organizations have worked to prepare for COVID-19," Stewart said. "We must all work together to best care for our community.
"I feel we are doing that here."
• • •
In what is admittedly a fluid situation, Stewart recommends prudent decisions about travel.
"As this is an ever evolving situation, we are doing our best to make recommendations to keep our community safe. Non-essential travel, particularly for those over 60, is not recommended. Although this will cause an economic impact to our community, along with our global economy, we must uphold our recommendations in order to keep everyone safe," she said.
As the spring outdoor recreation season gears up in the region, local companies such as Adventures on the Gorge are mindful of possible ramifications of COVID-19 on employees and customers. On its website, AOTG has a tab related to COVID-19 which includes a message from CEO Roger Wilson that discusses precautions taken for employees and guests. It also details the availability of trip cancellation protection when booking a trip, as well as other means of flexibility in scheduling excursions.
• • •
As of 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) had reported no confirmed cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in West Virginia.
Through its public health lab, the state had tested 39 residents for COVID-19, with 38 results coming back negative and one test pending.
Now that COVID-19 testing has expanded and is available through commercial laboratories and some hospitals, the DHHR is reporting only those tests that have been processed through its state public health lab. All positive results obtained by commercial laboratories are reportable to DHHR and are included in any positive case counts.
An information hotline to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 has been established. Operators are available 24/7, toll-free at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.
• • •
During a break in Friday's Fayette County Commission meeting, Commission President Denise Scalph met with 12th Judicial District Chief Judge Paul M. Blake Jr., who shared information with her from the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia centered on minimizing exposure and risk to judicial employees, attorneys, witnesses, jurors and the public. Scalph said, while the Fayette County Courthouse will remain open as usual for the time being, signs are posted on county properties outlining guidelines for appearing in court.
Those signs tell those with COVID-19 or having been exposed to a known case of the disease to not come to court. There are several other areas of safety stressed.
• • •
In a media advisory Sunday evening, the office of Gov. Jim Justice announced a press briefing for Monday, March 16 at 2 p.m. Justice and other state officials will be on hand to discuss the state's continuing preparedness and response plans.
• • •
For the most up-to-date information, visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov or http://www.cdc.gov/COVID19.
Besides the local health department (https://fayettehealth.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx) and hospital (https://www.plateauhealth.com/) websites, websites to which people can refer for further information include:
• W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources — https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
• Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
• World Health Organization — https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.