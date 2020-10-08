Fayette Fair Share, a political community organization registered as a political action committee, has made its endorsements for the 2020 General Election.
FFS focuses on “Fair Jobs, Fair Taxes, Fair Elections, Quality Healthcare and Education for All.”
“We expect government to respond to the basic human needs of personal safety, healthy food, clean water, clean air and decent affordable housing for all citizens,” the group’s platform reads.
FFS made endorsement in the races for state attorney general and state auditor, as well as State Senate District 10 and House of Delegates District 32.
Following is a brief from FFS on the endorsed candidates.
Attorney General
Sam Petsonk is a candidate for West Virginia Attorney General.
Sam has lived and worked in Fayette, Kanawha, Monongalia and Wyoming counties. He now lives in Fayette County with his wife, Stephanie Tyree, and their two sons.
He earned his law degree from Washington & Lee University and his college degree at Brandeis University. Sam’s law practice includes labor and employment law, workplace safety and health, Black Lung benefits, retirees’ rights, the rights of people in recovery, and various class action matters.
He was a legislative assistant on energy, labor, and economic development with the late U.S. Senator Robert C. Byrd and Senator Carte Goodwin in Washington, D.C.
Sam has crisscrossed the state working with residents to assure their rights are honored and needs are met. As Attorney General he will return the office to focusing on the true needs of West Virginians.
Auditor
Mary Ann Claytor is a candidate for State Auditor. Mary Ann lives in St. Albans, Kanawha County, with her husband, Howard Claytor.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from West Virginia State College and a master’s degree in Religion from Liberty University. She has 22 years of experience working in the state auditor’s office.
She started her own accounting business in order to care for her son who passed away in 2020. Mary Ann is passionate about people and enjoys ministering at her church, nursing homes and correctional facilities.
She ran for state auditor in 2016 and narrowly lost being elected. In 2020, we hope to see Mary Ann make history not only by becoming the first African-American to win statewide election in West Virginia, but also the first accountant to head the auditor’s office in decades. She has the experience, knowledge and the caring to be a true leader in our state.
State Senate (10th District)
William Laird is a candidate for State Senate in the 10th district. Bill is a husband, father and grandfather. He is a lifelong resident of Fayette County.
He earned a master’s degree from Marshall University and college degree from Concord College.
Bill has a long history of elected public service to Fayette County. He served as a magistrate, then in the House of Delegates (1996 to 1998), and the State Senate (2008 to 2016). He was the State Senate Majority Whip from 2013 to 2016. He served four terms as Sheriff of Fayette County (1989 to 1996 and 2001 to 2008).
Bill will bring his extensive experience, knowledge, skill and civility to the West Virginia State Senate.
House of Delegates (32nd District)
Selina Vickers is a candidate for House of Delegates in the 32nd District. Selina lives in Fayette County. She is a wife, mother and rescue pet owner.
Her experience as a school counselor, social worker, educator and community volunteer has shaped her understanding of the important issues facing people in District 32. Selina earned a bachelor’s degree from Berea College and a master’s degree in Counseling from Marshall University.
Selina is running as a West Virginia Can’t Wait candidate. She is the only 32nd District candidate who does not accept corporate campaign contributions. She is also working hard to assure fair representation in the Democratic Party.
She has a focus on healthcare, education, broadband, living wage, roads and bridges, senior care, water quality, after-school care, drug treatment and prevention, as well as campaign finance laws. She has the knowledge, skills, and stamina to make a difference as a delegate in the West Virginia Legislature.
• • •
The Fayette Fair Share PAC platform, adopted on Jan. 31, 2009, is as follows:
“Jobs
We support a living wage, health and pension benefits, and safe working conditions.
We support equal opportunity hiring practices and parity in pay.We support expansion and protection of the right to organize and bargain collectively in labor unions.
Education
We support universal, high quality, free public education through high school as a crucial pillar of American democracy and opportunity.
Healthcare
We affirm that basic primary and hospital healthcare is the right of every citizen.
We support legislation to expand health care access and quality for all West Virginians.We view single payer health insurance as a way to make coverage for all affordable.
Taxes
Taxes are the way that individual and corporate citizens pay our fair share of the many services that government provides.Law enforcement, the judicial system, fire and emergency services, workplace safety, roads and bridges, public schools, healthcare, parks are all necessary for a healthy society.Fair taxes and sustainable economic development go together.
Elections
We support election reforms that allow greater access and equity for all citizens to participate in elections including standing for office.We support a voluntary, public campaign financing option in West Virginia. We subscribe to and will observe the ‘Code of Fair Campaign Practices.’
Human needs
We expect government to respond to the basic human needs of personal safety, healthy food, clean water, clean air, and decent affordable housing for all citizens.”
• • •
For more, visit https://www.fayettefairshare.com/ or the group’s Facebook page @FayetteFairShare.
