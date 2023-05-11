OAK HILL — Join the Fayette Prevention Coalition’s Intervention and Recovery Committee for the 3rd annual A Walk for Hope on Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Held on the White Oak Rail Trail directly in front of the Oak Hill City Park, participants are asked to bring non-perishable food items and toiletries which will be donated back into the community.
A Walk for Hope raises awareness for addiction services, shows support for those in recovery and their family members, and honors those who lost the battle.
Numerous vendors will set up information tables to showcase services which are available in the area. Visit Fayette Prevention Coalition on its Facebook page to sign up to be a vendor.
Food will be provided by the Jones Avenue Church of God.
For details, call or text Tasha Jones at 304-469-2905.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.