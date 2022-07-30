U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, this week announced $375,000 from the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) for three West Virginia organizations to help address and prevent youth substance use disorder. This funding is from the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program, which provides resources to community coalitions across the country to support local strategies to prevent and reduce substance use disorder among young people.
In 2020 alone, 1.6 million adolescents aged 12 to 17 struggled with substance use disorder.
"West Virginia continues to face the devastating impacts of the drug epidemic that has ravaged our state, and it’s heartbreaking to watch yet another generation of West Virginians struggle with substance use disorder. The Drug-Free Communities Support Program plays an essential role in combatting and preventing drug misuse among young West Virginians, and I am pleased this funding will support community efforts in Princeton, Fayetteville and Elkview," said Manchin. "As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to fight the drug epidemic that impacts every West Virginian."
"As the addiction crisis continues to devastate our communities, it’s more important than ever to do all we can to prevent younger West Virginians from turning to substance use," Capito said. "We know the success community-based solutions can have in preventing drug use before it starts, and the Drug-Free Communities Support Program is a shining example of that.
"I’m pleased to see continued support for our coalitions in Elkins, Princeton and Fayetteville, and will always advocate for the support they need to operate at full capacity."
Individual awards are listed below:
• $125,000 — Community Connections: Mercer County Coalition for Health Communities, Princeton
• $125,000 — Fayette County Family Resource Network: Fayette Prevention Coalition, Fayetteville
• $125,000 — Regional Family Resource Network, Elkview
