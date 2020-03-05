Last spring, nearly 900 fourth and fifth grade students flooded the Fayette County Park to attend the largest youth substance abuse prevention event in southern West Virginia, Project: Adventure. This non-traditional prevention event allowed students to participate in over 30 activities including robotics, art, music, kayaking, and obstacle courses.
The organizing committee behind the event is proud to announce the event will be held again this year, but under a new title: “Adventure: Fayette County.”
This name change is a result of the tremendous success and outpouring of support and interest after the event last year. The committee determined to focus branding this effort in a way that would make it easily transferable to other counties.
“We quickly realized this event has more potential than we once thought. So many people have shown interest in doing what we’ve done here that we hope to make Adventure: Fayette County a template that other counties can model,” says Veronica Crosier, a member of the Adventure: Fayette County committee.
The purpose of Adventure: Fayette County is to expose youth to afterschool and summer activities available in their area, while collecting data on the barriers preventing many children from participating in these activities. However, this is only the first step the committee is taking to address youth substance abuse prevention. Showing kids what is available to them addresses one barrier by nullifying the “There’s nothing to do here,” lament. There is a plethora of things to do here and the committee plans to develop strategies to take action against other identified barriers like cost and transportation. Having access to and participating in after school activities has been proven to be highly effective in preventing youth from taking part in risky behavior.
“The goal is to give all of our youth an opportunity to explore, learn and recreate in activities where they find connection, meaning and excitement. If we don’t give them safe paths to follow their curiosity then they will go seeking and for too many kids drugs and alcohol look like the best road to adventure.” says Katie Johnson, prevention coordinator for the Integrated Community Engagement (ICE) Collaborative.
This year, the committee was awarded a Technical Assistance Grant from the National Park Service that will be leveraged to help create a roadmap for tackling identified barriers. This grant will help with community engagement, marketing, and strategic planning. Be on the lookout for more from this new partnership.
Following the success of last year’s event, the Adventure: Fayette County committee fielded several inquiries about how folks could volunteer, or give monetary and in-kind donations in 2020. There are over 100 volunteer opportunities on and behind the scenes to make this event possible. To learn more and get involved, email the Adventure: Fayette County committee at adventurefayette@gmail.com.
Adventure: Fayette County will take place on April 23-24 at the Fayette County Park, as a countywide school field trip for all fourth and fifth graders.
