FAYETTEVILLE — The Fayette County Schools system has scheduled dates for registration for universal PreK for the 2020-2021 school year.
Registration sessions have been planned at Smithers, Ansted and Oak Hill.
Any child who lives in Fayette County and is 4-years old prior to July 1 may attend the PreK program. PreK is not mandatory, but once a child is enrolled, attendance is required.
Registration sessions will be held:
Friday, March 27 — Fayette County Starting Points, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV 25186 (formerly Valley Elementary School), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.;
Friday, April 3 — Ansted Baptist Church, 146 Holley Street, Ansted, WV 25812, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and
Friday, April 17 — Lewis Christian Community Center, 409 Central Avenue, Oak Hill, WV 25901, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To register, each child will need:
Original certified birth certificate from the Office of Vital Statistics from the state where your child was born (no copies accepted);
Child’s Social Security card (requested, but not required);
Child’s immunization records;
Proof of child’s Well Child Exam completed by pediatrician within the last 12 months;
Proof of dental exam in the last 12 months;
Most current verification of income from the past 12 months (pay check stub, W-2 form, etc.); and
Proof of residency (utility bill, lease agreement, property tax statement).
The Fayette Board of Education collaborates with Head Start, Fayette County Starting Points and A Place to Grow to form the universal PreK program. All sites follow the state Board of Education PreK policies and are part of the West Virginia PreK system.
Children are placed at a PreK site by the Fayette County PreK Collaborative Team, which uses registration information and parent preferences in making the placement decisions. According to officials, space is limited and completion of the application does not guarantee a space in an individual’s first-choice program.
If the number of applicants exceeds the number of children for whom there is space at a preferred PreK site, a lottery will be held. If not selected in the lottery, children will be offered placement in another universal PreK site.
Parents will be informed of site placements by letters mailed by participating agencies by July 1.
For more information, contact Suzi Higginbotham at 304-574-1176, ext. 2165.
