OAK HILL — Safety got a huge assist at Oak Hill High School and other Fayette County schools last week.
Evolv Technology, a leader in weapons detection security screening, last week announced Fayette County Schools as the first recipient of the GiveEvolv grant program.
Fayette County Schools will receive three free Evolv Express® weapons screening systems to be installed in county schools, according to a press release. A fourth was earlier installed on lease and has been in use at Midland Trail High. Two of the other systems were in place last week at Oak Hill high and middle schools, and a fourth will alternate between Fayetteville and Valley PK-8 schools.
A press conference was held Tuesday, March 22 at OHHS to introduce the technology to parents, students, staff, local law enforcement and the community. The system, which is in operation at several NFL stadiums, theme parks, performing arts centers and other venues, utilizes artificial intelligence, cameras, machine learning models, sensors and other methods to detect threats amid items of everyday use, such as computers, cell phones and keys.
Technicians Eric Smalls and Ricardo Batista on Tuesday gave demonstrations of the technology, including one using a dummy gun. If threats are detected as students get off their buses and walk through the screeners, they are diverted to threat resolution tables.
“Throughout all Fayette County Schools, we are committed to fostering a learning environment where everybody feels included, safe and respected,” said Gary Hough, FCS superintendent. “We proactively pursued the GiveEvolv program so that our students, staff, their families and everybody who enters our buildings comes into a safe environment focused on the education and development of our next generation.”
“We chose our middle school and high school settings primarily because of where we thought the greatest threat was,” said Hough. One is not being placed at Meadow Bridge High right now, he said, “because they don’t enter through a single entrance,” and activity is harder to control especially during ongoing construction on campus. “Our intention is that in our next levy call, probably sometime next spring, ... to attempt to put in the levy call the expense to install these at every one of our school operations.” The systems could possibly be used in the future at extracurricular events, Hough said, although that is not currently the case.
NewHold Investment Corp. provided initial funding for GiveEvolv, which was established in September 2021. GiveEvolv chairman and NewHold CEO Kevin Charlton said, “We thought people everywhere, and particularly students, should have peace of mind when they gather.” Charlton called it “the highest available technology that we’re putting in place here in Fayette County. ... Our goal is to get kids safer sooner.”
“Our mission is to make the world a safer place to live, work, learn and play,” said Peter George, president and CEO of Evolv Technology. “As a minimum requirement, we ought to be able to provide a place for our kids to come and learn safely. And this is particularly near and dear to me, because I have four children, and my oldest daughter is a second-grade teacher and has been for eight years, and the thought of her, on the second day of school, having to get under the desk and teach 8-year-olds that they have to hide from the bad guy, that needs to end.”
Mentioning the 13 people who died in the Columbine High shooting in 1999, Katie Hayes, the OHHS principal, said, “As a principal and an administrator, I knew that was something I never, ever wanted to face, and as many times as we can convince ourselves that we live in a safe community where nothing like that would happen, dozens of schools throughout the country have said the same things, and then we see them on the news in unspeakable situations.”
When contemplating the technology implementation at her school, Hayes admitted she was nervous about a potential “delay in education” that had occurred when metal detection systems were used in the past.
“On day one of that system being active, we did not miss a beat,” she said. “We’ve added a layer of protection for our students, to make our students feel better, to make our parents feel better, us feel better.”
During her remarks, Hayes also pointed out a handful of the 72 members of the school’s student readiness team who were present. Team members have been trained in various aspects of emergency response in recent months.
Holden Hayes, a sophomore member of that team, said he and fellow members have taken the time to learn the various functions and how the system works.
“It’s nice to know we have one of the best security systems in the world in our school,” he said. While his school is safe, Hayes said, “In this day and age, a lot of things have happened at ‘safe’ schools.”
Past use of metal detectors was time-consuming, Hough and Katie Hayes said.
“In our current system, we’re able to scan those students through the normal entry process without any delay,” Hough said, calling it “amazing” technology.
Tests have been run at OHHS since Thursday, March 17, and there was “not a minute’s delay,” said Hough, who thanked the school system’s technology team, local law enforcement, board of education members, building principals and the school’s prevention resource officer (PRO), Lt. Jess McMullen of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
Mo Shrewsberry, a network specialist for the Fayette County BOE, said local technology officials did various research to check the effectiveness of the program.
“We researched a lot,” he said. “We ran a lot of objects through to (check sensors), what goes off, what doesn’t.”
Staff will be trained at each location, he said.
The Evolv system will be much more efficient than the old metal detection method, Shrewsberry said. “This was the first system I can say if it was a weapon, it picked up the weapon.”
McMullen said the addition of the Evolv program “increases the safety a tremendous amount” on the heels of the construction of a new safe schools entrance built in recent years at OHHS. With Evolv being added “every kid now is being monitored by this electronic system that’s scanning for weapons. To me as a parent, not only as the resource officer but as a parent in this school, I’m ecstatic.”
When getting off the bus in the morning, students have already begun to take their laptops out of their backpacks and make them visible so they won’t be construed as a weapon, he said. If the warning system goes off, teachers and school staff will be checking bags for something dangerous. In his eight years at OHHS, he said no firearms have been discovered at the school.
Staff members will go through the Evolv system, too, McMullen said.
“I don’t think (weapons) have been an overall problem (in Fayette schools),” said Hough. “We’ve had maybe devices brought in schools at times and students end up in expulsion (scenarios).” No guns have been discovered on school property during his time as superintendent, he said.
Hough said the new system provides “one more item in the line of defense to make parents more comfortable about sending their children to school. We deal with a society where we deal with social media and a multitude of other issues where our students aren’t always being exposed to the issues we’d like them exposed to.”
For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
