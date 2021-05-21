After a long year-plus fraught with uncertainties created by the Covid-19 pandemic — all the while trying to keep their eyes on the ultimate prize — nearly 400 graduates are scheduled to accept their diplomas from three Fayette County public high schools on Saturday, May 22.
And Cy Persinger, a soon-to-be alumnus of Midland Trail High School, perhaps sums up the thoughts of at least some of his fellow seniors: "I'm kind of relieved it's here."
The Meadow Bridge High School Class of 2021 will start things off on Saturday with a 10 a.m. ceremony at Frank Arritt Stadium. That will be followed by the Midland Trail High School Class of 2021's commencement event at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Roger Eades Field at Patriot Stadium. Finally, the Oak Hill High School Class of 2021 will graduate Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at John P. Duda Stadium.
Persinger, a baseball player for the Patriots who was among those that — like other spring athletes in West Virginia — missed his junior spring season entirely, was very happy to be back out on the baseball diamond this spring. "It's a relief to have the opportunity to come out and play," he said.
The senior year has been difficult at times, admits Persinger, the senior class president who is first in his class and is bound for West Virginia Wesleyan to study business administration and play baseball for the Bobcats. "It's been a challenging year with the different types of uncertainties we've faced," he said. "But it's given us some good life lessons to not take anything for granted.
"If we can all embrace being out of our comfort zone, we can use that to our favor."
It currently "feels like we're getting back to normality," he said. For example, the school was among the Fayette County schools which were able to stage spring proms, something that wasn't a luxury last year. Persinger was glad for "just the opportunity to have a prom as a class."
And, he says lessons have been learned in a variety of areas. "I feel like even though it (senior year) hasn't been what we expected, we've had the opportunity to come together more as a class and as a community due to the circumstances."
Across the New River Gorge Bridge in the southeastern tip of Fayette County, Oak Hill High School senior Brad Lokant says the pressure eased up somewhat on everyone as his final year at the secondary school level progressed.
While the first part of the school year admittedly didn't roll out well, as schools went on a rollercoaster cycle that included remote learning, blended learning and full five-days-per-week instruction due to the Covid-19 environment, the overall situation has improved, Lokant said. The toughest part of the earlier portion of the year, he said, was not being able to be around his friends. It was "hard to be secluded" from friends, but as graduation neared and restrictions lessened, Lokant said, "I'm getting to do more stuff with my friends. I feel more myself."
One drawback, though, was not being able to see sports games in person. "That kind of sucked."
Adjusting to the limitations caused by the ongoing health crisis was crucial to completing the necessary tasks to finish up the senior year. Lokant, who will attend WVU and major in bio-chemistry with an aim on entering the medical field, said becoming more familiar with such learning tools as Microsoft Word and Microsoft Teams and Excel "was a difficult transition" but it "flowed better toward the end of the year."
"I feel like the teachers gave us the resources to learn," Lokant added. Students also had to keep themselves accountable, he said.
"Covid has definitely been a different experience for me, and has actually had a significant impact on my senior year," said Lokant's classmate, Kade Legg. "For starters, my parents and I decided that I would be better off doing virtual learning this school year. At the time, the pandemic was in full swing and it made sense.
"In all honesty, virtual school was an easy decision for me. I basically had all the credits I needed to graduate, so I just went ahead and took the ones I needed while dropping the ones I didn't. As a private and a not super-social person, it was easy for me.
"In fact, I actually finished school in January. I really appreciate my counselor, Andrew Li, for helping me out with everything this year. He always made sure I always had what I needed for virtual school, and knew what was going on at school with the seniors."
"The pandemic has not been as hard on my family as it has for many others," Legg continued. "We were fortunate enough to avoid getting Covid at all, despite my dad working at the hospital. I’ve mostly had to cope with boredom and not being able to do visit with friends and family. It was nice at first, the time off school, but after a few months I started to live the same day over and over.
"Not being able to do the things I used to take for granted really gave me a new perspective on things. I learned to appreciate the things I can do locally: hike, swim, camp, kayak and fish. I've never been a super outdoorsy person, but Covid helped me realize how fortunate I am to live in West Virginia."
After graduation, Legg will attend WVU in the fall and major in exercise physiology. His plan after that is to attend medical school and then enter the state medical field.
• • •
Graduation notes:
• At Meadow Bridge on Saturday, there are no outside attendance restrictions provided people perform proper social distancing. If the ceremony is moved to the gym due to weather, each graduate will have a maximum of 10 tickets.
• The Midland Trail ceremony will be held outside, rain or shine.
Social distancing will be required. Besides seating in the bleachers, there will be seating on the track to help with social distancing, and family members who want to may bring their own chairs.
A Facebook Live feed will be set up for those who can't make it to the ceremony.
• Oak Hill graduation will be held at the football stadium, rain or shine.
Each student was allowed 10 tickets.
The event will be live streamed, as well.
• A jumbotron will be set up outside each ceremony for viewing purposes.
• WZTS will broadcast all three ceremonies on Saturday via COZI TV via Suddenlink channels 4 and 130 and Shentel channel 6. They will also be broadcast via Facebook Live on the WZTS account. In addition, those watching on the large video screens onsite can also tune in to listen on the radio at The River 107.7 FM and, finally, the broadcasts will be available on ROKU TV. Simply plug in WZTS in the search line.
