The young life of Marissa Harris has featured many swings — both positive and negative.
When she gets the long-awaited opportunity to mount the steps and walk across the stage on Saturday, May 20 to accept her diploma from Midland Trail High School, Harris will achieve — and embrace — one of the positives in a life that so far has had numerous ups and downs.
According to MTHS Principal Richard Petitt, Harris is among the school's senior students in consideration to graduate Summa Cum Laude (4.0 grade point average and higher) in 2023.
Reaching that plateau is something with which Harris and her family had doubts at times in recent years, her mother, Trista Harris, said this week as they shared Marissa's story with The Register-Herald. Faith, they both said, helped carry them through.
Marissa was originally profiled in 2010 for a feature in The Register-Herald entitled "Marissa's Faith" when she had developed a knot on her collarbone for which treatment was sought, recovering from that at the time. Later health issues ensued, however, and set the youngster on a rocky path.
Fast forward a few years, and she is much healthier and happier as she prepares to close one chapter of her life and move on to another.
According to Marissa's mother, her daughter developed a knot which was discovered when she was five years of age. "In a six-month period, she was diagnosed with bone cancer," said Trista Harris. That led to visits to various medical specialists, including one dealing specifically with bone cancer. Two biopsies resulted in non-cancerous findings, though, as the family had been "praying and fasting, and we feel that God healed her," said Trista.
Shortly after, though, Marissa was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease (chronic recurrent multifocal osteomyelitis, a rare disorder which causes inflammation of the bone), and then the family was "sent on a journey," Trista said. Hospital visits ensued to locales such as Duke University, the University of Virginia, Pittsburgh and Iowa. More recently, Marissa Harris has been supervised by physicians at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center "to try to grasp this autoimmune disease."
"She was placed on Enbrel injections (weekly shots to aid with inflammation in autoinflammatory diseases) after we tried many medications," the mother said. "Her whole high school years she would not be able to do gym one day or ... She struggled with not feeling well, but she decided her freshman year that she wanted to be valedictorian and, I'll be honest, I never thought she could do it with what she had to deal with."
Her daughter discovered recently that she is one of the top students in her class, and she has also received good medical news in recent months. "As of September, they felt like her disease was finally in remission, so they took her down off medication, and by December, she was free of medication."
Trista continued, "We're very proud of her, but I know that she and I, as well as all of her family, know that she couldn't have done any of this without God by her side and pulling her through it."
Throughout her travails, Marissa received major support from her mother and her father, Richard Harris, sisters Alayna and Audrey, her grandparents, aunts and uncles, the MTHS school community, her I Heart Church and Grace Baptist Church families and medical staff, Trista said.
Marissa says that, rather than yet another looming injection, finishing out high school on a high note has been the primary thing on her mind of late. "I've mainly been thinking about college and graduating," she said Thursday. "Trying to figure out scholarships, and we had to finish up college classes (she already has about five college courses to her credit) and everything that we were taking.
"I've been focusing a lot on, like, just finishing the year out, so that we wouldn't have to worry about anything else."
Peering ahead into the future, she plans to enter the athletic training/sports medicine field. "Seeing all of those doctors that I have, they've had a lot of impact on who I am and what I've become, and I'd like to have that same impact on other people the same way they've had on me," she says. "That is the goal." Her current school of choice is either Marshall University or WVU Tech.
To get to this stage, Marissa said she "struggled more" during her freshman and sophomore years of high school. On days following her injections particularly, she was fatigued and "some days I couldn't even get out of bed. I did my best to go to school when I could. As the years went on, I kind of got more used to it. I just had to learn to work through that."
Her mother said MTHS staff and administrators were "wonderful" and "very understanding" about Marissa's plight.
She tried to remain active in school besides her classroom work, playing basketball her junior year and staying involved in the school's National Honor Society.
"Right now, I don't deal with much pain at all," she said. Marissa currently faces six-month checkups.
On the overall experience, she says, "I struggled a lot, but I thank my family for being there, because I don't know what I would have done." She recalls her parents often giving her "pep talks" when she was sitting on the couch at home struggling to keep pace.
Maintaining her good academic standing and being ready to join her classmates in accepting their sheepskins next weekend is "more of a relief, honestly," Marissa said. "I wanted it so bad, so I worked as hard as I could for it," even if it meant coming home from school exhausted, napping for a few hours then getting back up to finish class work through the late night hours.
She said she didn't tell many school chums of her situation through the years, but the ones with whom she got closer she gave them more details as necessary. They responded in caring fashion, she noted. "There were days that I was tired or didn't feel good, and they would be patient and just listen to me if I needed to talk."
"Despite the hardships, God's faithful, even though it got hard," Trista said. She recalled her husband and herself praying and "we literally felt like God spoke into us and 'if you'll grab my hand we'll walk you through this thing', not knowing what in the world it would me."
Marissa was largely home-schooled until she told her parents she wanted to go to high school in person. "Me and Richard were very concerned that she wouldn't make it, and there were days we thought we weren't going to make it. But, she has persevered and God has walked her through that," said Trista.
"There were days when she was five we didn't know if she'd live to tomorrow," she added, her voice breaking with emotion. "And to see what God has done in her life ..."
Both are looking forward to graduation day, although the mother may be feeling a little more trepidation than her daughter. "I keep telling everybody I don't know how I'm going to make it through that ceremony, because they didn't see what she had to go through to get here," said Trista. "It's so rewarding that she has such a desire to live life to the fullest."
"I'm going to do my best not to cry, because we had a lot of fun," her daughter said. "I think it will also be really relieving."
"As humans, we doubt," summed up her mother. "But we kept in the Word, and the Word is truth, whether we feel it or not. And God is there no matter what, and she's proof of that. She's the only reason we're sitting here today."
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com
