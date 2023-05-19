Fayette County’s three public high schools will send the Class of 2023 out into the world as graduation activities are conducted on Saturday around the county.
Meadow Bridge High will honor its graduates and their families during commencement beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at Frank Arritt Stadium.
Midland Trail High is next up, as the Class of 2023 will be honored at 1:30 p.m. at Patriot Stadium.
To cap the day, Oak Hill High will welcome its graduates and families in a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at John P. Duda Stadium.
In Kanawha County, Riverside High School graduation is planned for Monday, May 22 at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
• • •
Meadow Bridge High honor graduates for 2023 are: Jada Wiseman, Dakota Hayes, Tryton Hayes, Conner Mullins and Lily Ennis.
• • •
Midland Trail High School honor graduates for 2023 include:
Summa Cum Laude — Makenzy Caudill, Renae Kennison, Kathryn Hawkins, Sydney Sheets, Brylee Stephenson, Madison Campbell, Malayla Tompkins, Magnolia Scott, Marissa Harris, Amelia Morris and Cassidy White;
Magna Cum Laude — Ryley Queen, Todd Perry, Jenna Jones, Gracelyn Stickler, Alex Dempsey, Bo Persinger, Isiah Bradley, Anna Skaggs and Tyler Farley; and
Cum Laude — Garrett Weaver, Hailey Carte, Faith Taylor, Gideon Bragg, Emma Carroll, Payton Clark, Abigail Vogel, Ashley White and William Willis.
• • •
Oak Hill High School honor graduates for 2023 include:
Grace Catherine Angelona, Jessica Brooke Arrington, Daniel Thomas Asbury, Caden J. Ball, Allie Brooke Ballard, Madison Kaylee Bess, Austin Todd Bias, Selena Jessica Bragg, Tristan Dawn Brown, Eli D. Calloway, Donald Carrico III, Bailee Renee Cassidy, Jesús Eduardo Castillo, Benjamin Andrew Cogar II, Alex Wayne Colaiseno, River Alexander Coleman, Rebekah Lynn Combs, Alexis Marie Cottle, Brayden Wayne Cox;
Kyndra Marie Crookshanks, Allawnia Suelyn Dabler, Harper Jadira Davis, Richard Kayne Dillard, Patrick Kasey Dolin, Alexis Ann Fleetwood, Juanita Augustine Ford, Cody Lee Frye, Zayden M. Gibson, Isabella Gilkerson, Alexandra Reese Gray, Hannah Mariepearl Greene, Kalila Jane Hames, Sara Lyn Helmick, Jessica Kaylee Hobbs, Ashlynn Faith Hurley;
Caitlin Michelle Jackson, Nathaniel Andrew James, Nathan A. Jarvis, David Jones, Davion Amari Jones, Abella Kaitlynn Justice, Allie G. Keffer, Taylor Marie Keith, Javier A. Khaaliq, Destiny Faith Kincaid, Isabella Lamb, Alexandria Rae Legg, Cole Phillip Legg, Gage Tyler Legg, Logan Brandon Lemon, Marie Elizabeth Lewis, Grace Ashton Logan, Kadence Payne Lucas;
Isadora Matthews, Jacob Isaiah McGuire, Kaylee Ann McKnight, Chance Ethan Minor, Loretta Faith Moses-Wolfe, Kailey Mullins, Dalyla Brooke Myers, Jahzara Calixte Nelson, Vincent Evan Nicolau, Kinley T. Odell, Andrew Pack, Leeanne Grace Palmer, Jonah Reese Parsons, Austin L. Pauley, Christian Tyler Pennington, Christopher Hunter Persinger, Benjamin Preston Pettit, Serena Popovich, Nathan Ray Price, Faith Proskin, Haylee L. Pugh, Caleb Brian Reamer;
Morgan V. Reed, Cyerra Robinson, Bethany Louise Rosiek, Bryson D. Sapio, Krista Shrewsberry, Bethany Grace Shrewsbery, Ryan Thomas Simmons, Linda Coleen Sizemore, Ethan F. Smith, Kai Braxton Smith, Phillip Brayden Stone, Eric William Stover, Parker Xavier Talamantes, Aliceson Nadean Tennant, Nicole Octavia Thompson; and
Jordan Hope Tickle, Ashlyn Grayce Treadway, Abigail Grace Turner, Riley Turner, Bentley Scott Vance, Ethan Lashawn Vargo-Thomas, Andrew Michael Vaught, Ethan Jordan Walker, Kenneth Allen Ward, James Paul Weeks, Ava Joelle White, Hannah Mascariñas White, Nathaniel Shaun White, Ty Thomas Wilburn, Myla Nicole Williams, Bailey B. Willoughby, Mason Travis Wills, Olivia Storm Wilson, Brooke Workman and Cheyenne Marie Wright.
