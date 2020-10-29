As of 10 a.m. on Oct. 28, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported there have been 747,304 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 23,064 total cases and 436 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Upshur County, a 73-year-old Mercer County man, an 85-year-old Cabell County woman, and an 84-year-old woman from Ohio County. "As we solemnly observe this tragic loss of life, we must continue to fight this virus," said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. "It is our duty to protect our fellow West Virginians."
Current cases per county include: Barbour (181), Berkeley (1,604), Boone (353), Braxton (65), Brooke (226), Cabell (1,427), Calhoun (35), Clay (62), Doddridge (71), Fayette (776), Gilmer (64), Grant (191), Greenbrier (195), Hampshire (130), Hancock (224), Hardy (107), Harrison (649), Jackson (386), Jefferson (599), Kanawha (3,650), Lewis (87), Lincoln (249), Logan (757), Marion (380), Marshall (329), Mason (175), McDowell (122), Mercer (748), Mineral (219), Mingo (600), Monongalia (2,307), Monroe (251), Morgan (150), Nicholas (183), Ohio (541), Pendleton (76), Pleasants (29), Pocahontas (70), Preston (199), Putnam (879), Raleigh (798), Randolph (416), Ritchie (37), Roane (106), Summers (112), Taylor (166), Tucker (63), Tyler (33), Upshur (263), Wayne (586), Webster (31), Wetzel (178), Wirt (53), Wood (591), Wyoming (285).
• • •
One person who attended Wings Night on Oct. 19 at Adventures on the Gorge has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a recent press release from the Fayette County Health Department.
The CDC recommends testing close contacts for Covid-19 between days 5-7 of last contact. Local free testing opportunities are listed below:
Upcoming free testing opportunities include:
• Friday, Oct. 30 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., New River Health Association at the old Kmart complex in Oak Hill (NRHA) *Flu shots also provided
• Walgreens, 1201 Main Street, East Oak Hill. Pre-registration required
Contact the Fayette County Heath Department at 304-574-1617 Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for further information.
