FAYETTEVILLE — The Fayette County Urban Renewal Authority heard a pitch Monday from a group that wants to purchase the Wolf Creek Park property from the county and develop it.
Representatives from Live Design Group, Sustainable Growth Communities and Thrasher Engineering were among those who helped flesh out a proposal to URA members and Fayette County commissioners during a Monday URA meeting at the Fayette County Courthouse. The proposal, if ultimately advanced by the URA and the Fayette County Commission, is aimed at the construction of largely single-home residences and will include condominiums, town houses and retail businesses on the approximately 900-acre property.
Developers are seeking designation of a community enhancement district for the purpose of seeking grant funding for infrastructure for the project. Representatives also said Monday they have a pool of investors from whom to pull resources.
Brian Brown, a local real estate agent with a Beckley background, said that lack of available real estate in the area is a “severe problem” and “It seems to be a clear and obvious shortage.”
Jonathan Perry, a principal and vice-president of Live Design Group and also a Beckley native who has been involved in projects in Morgantown and elsewhere, said the aim is to “do something really nice ... to bring in some development. We need some hotels, we need come more restaurants.”
“Let’s really be a business incubator for Southern West Virginia,” he added. “Let’s highlight the heritage.”
On the evening, URA members asked the various principals a variety of questions concerning funding, bonding, the investment process, what the commitment would be for homeowners, who would be left to pay outstanding debt if the project is approved and is not completed, and other areas of concern.
Brion Bowman, from Sustainable Growth Communities, said the company typically focuses on mixed-use development and waterfront operations, but the new national park designation in West Virginia helped convince them to branch out.
Housing is at the forefront of the mission, he said. “Our intention here is to create lots and lots and lots of single homes, town homes, condominiums at pretty much every price range that you can imagine based on what this industry and this area seems to offer and have a need for.” That will be done with a sharp focus on community, he said.
The project could include “north of 900 homes, many different price points.” The price range could be in the $150,000 to $450,000 range, he said.
Local businessmen Shane Sevy and Randy Martin have financially committed to purchase the property for $1.2 million, Brown said. “We have the bank financing in place and we have a letter of commitment. We are prepared to present an offer whenever the time is appropriate to do so for the purchase of the land.”
Jina Belcher, executive director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, said she appreciated the fact that the development authority was approached by Brown about the project “because when a development project happens, the local development authority should be involved.”
“We do fully support this particular project that’s being pitched,” said Belcher. “This particular project fully embodies exactly what we want to see out there (at Wolf Creek Park).
“NRGRDA is committed to working with these folks however we can. We’ll support the URA in those initiatives, as well.”
Of the community enhancement district (CED), she said, “The CED I think it would be an innovative move for Fayette County. I do think that there is very little to no risk involved with the use of the CED, so I would support and advocate formally in writing that NRGRDA supports moving forward with a CED, as well as this project.”
Ahead of the group going into executive session for another matter, chairman Jeff Proctor said the URA will explore the proposal, as well as another one pending to buy the property, and possibly make a decision at a meeting next week.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.