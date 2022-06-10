A felony charge was lodged against a Fayetteville woman after an incident last Friday in which she allegedly directed threats toward the staff of the Fayette County Day Report Center.
According to Fayette County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II, deputies were contacted on June 3 by the Fayette County Day Report Center due to a participant making threats to the staff. Upon arrival, deputies were advised the individual told staff that she was going to get a firearm and "shoot up" the facility and then claim to have PTSD as an excuse.
Maryann Campbell, 38, was charged with the felony offense of making threats of terroristic acts, according to Perdue. Campbell is also being held on a Circuit Court bench warrant issued in relation to the incident. She was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through the Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Or, call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
