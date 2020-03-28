Kim Lowe, a Fayette County resident who is employed by New River Health, is among the many doing their part to help protect health professionals as the COVID-19 crisis continues.
Lowe, who is also a seamstress, said family members asked her to possibly make them some protective masks, and the idea to sew more grew from there.
"I wanted to do something," she said earlier this week. "I know everybody's in short demand (of protective equipment)." In discussing the situation with New River Health officials, she decided to make 160 masks to be donated to NRH. "They are reusable and washable."
The various NRH clinics aren't seeing dental or school health patients right now, so there are currently enough masks on hand for patients who need them. The masks Lowe is making will be personal masks utilized by staff.
While there are numerous available designs, Lowe made the pattern she is using from an old mask in her possession.
Lowe says her masks are constructed of 100 percent cotton material, then reinforced with a lining of 100 percent muslin in the middle for additional protection. A basket weave format will be created, she said.
Lowe, currently off from work while recuperating from an injury, said her process was to cut out all the patterns first and then line them up in assembly-line fashion to commence the sewing work. She estimates it takes her 10 minutes to complete each mask.
"I may sew all night," she said. She will have to take occasional breaks over the course of the work, she admits, to rest her leg.
As of Friday, she had completed 70 of the masks.
Aid from the community has been a big boost to her efforts, she said. Among that has been the donation of fabric and elastic by people to help complete the project.
"The response has been overwhelming," said Lowe.
In numerous locales, individuals or groups are pitching in by making masks and other gear for health care professionals.
Earlier, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced a collaboration with United Way of West Virginia, West Virginia Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster, Philanthropy WV, Senior Corps, WVU Extension Service, the Robert C. Byrd Institute, the Council of Churches and others to encourage West Virginians to pitch in and help doctors, nurses, health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the pandemic.
The first phase will be geared toward sewing medical masks and gowns. It will later expand to include providing hand sanitizer production and providing mental health resources, according to a press release from Manchin's office.
"American ingenuity, work ethic and our ability to overcome any challenge is what will defeat this pandemic," Manchin said in the release. "In our greatest times of need — World War II, September 11 — West Virginians came together.
"... We have heard loud and clear from our medical professionals around the Mountain State that they do not have the masks, gowns and gloves they need to do their jobs safely. With that in mind, I am partnering with United Way of West Virginia and many others to spread the word about how West Virginians can safely construct masks at home and quickly get them in the hands of our medical professionals and first responders. I urge every West Virginian who is able to join this critically important effort."
For information on how to sew a mask, Manchin supplied the following link: https://www.craftpassion.com/face-mask-sewing-pattern/?fbclid=IwAR159ZFvLRA13xvg10pPCDDS48plHMenTziF7JNJ4nFlcRHMAjbdaMQkfzY
The pattern requires 100 percent cotton material. If elastic is unavailable for ear loops, it is acceptable for ties to be made from the fabric.
To learn more about the drop off, pick up and distribution process being coordinated by United Way of West Virginia, visit https://www.manchin.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/MASKS4WV.pdf?cb.
