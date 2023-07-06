The annual Fayetteville Heritage Festival/Fourth of July celebration attracted those from near and far to Fayette County for a variety of activities over the Fourth of July weekend.
Among the big draws were the annual July 4th parade on Saturday, the Fayetteville High School Come on Home Reunion featuring the first Fayetteville High School Sports Hall of Fame induction, numerous vendors, activities for both adults and children downtown and at Charlie McCoy Town Park, fireworks and live music throughout the course of the event.
