FAYETTEVILLE — The county seat of Fayette County is known around the globe for many different reasons.
To extreme sports enthusiasts, it’s known for Bridge Day.
To Civil War buffs, it’s known as the location of the first use of indirect firing.
To readers of travel magazines, it’s known alternately as one of the coolest towns in the nation and as one of the best adventure towns.
To local residents, though, Fayetteville is known for its annual Fourth of July extravaganza.
The festival, which originated in 1951 as Fayetteville’s Fourth of July, has gone through a lot of changes through the years. For a period of several years, the event was known as the July Jamboree. Minden native and former Fayetteville resident Charlie McCoy, a member of the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame, the Country Music Hall of Fame and the International Musicians Hall of Fame, invited fellow country musicians such as The Statler Brothers and Barbara Mandrell for concerts in the county seat.
Sponsored along the way alternately by the Town of Fayetteville and American Legion Post 149, the town’s Fourth of July celebration annually attracts residents from all around Fayette and surrounding counties for its old-fashioned kids’ contests such as frog jumping and watermelon seed spitting, its red-white-and-blue parade, picnics, music and more.
In 2020, however, Covid-19 has claimed yet another popular event.
On June 25, the Fayetteville Town Council voted to cancel all its Fourth of July events.
“This will include the events planned for Friday, (July) 3 and Saturday, (July) 4th,” the town announced on its Facebook page. “It is disappointing not to hold the festivities; however, we felt after consulting with the Fayette County Health Department and other leaders in our community, we needed to do all we can to protect our citizens and visitors during this time.
“This was the best decision for all of us. We look forward to celebrating big next year,” the post reads. “See you … on July 4th, 2021!”
l l l
In a related matter, the town’s Police Department has reached out to remind residents that Fayetteville does have a fireworks ordinance.
Article 550 of the Codified Ordinances of the Town of Fayetteville states: “It is against the law to use fireworks within city limits on any day other than the holidays of Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day; and two days before each of those holidays.“Fireworks must be done before 10 p.m. on weeknights and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. “If you know of anyone that is not abiding by this ordinance please call 911 and report the address so officers can be dispatched to that location.“Also, if you are thinking of letting off fireworks on one of these holidays at your location, please be considerate of your neighbors and let them know your intentions so they can better prepare for the loud noises, especially those who have neighbors that may have the following conditions:“1. Veterans, or people with PTSD and other sensory issues.“2. Babies or children whose sleep may be affected by the loud noise. “3. People with animals.“4. People who wake early for work purposes.
“The penalty for using fireworks on a day not specified in the ordinance is a fine of up to $500 and/or up to 30 days in jail. Each violation of a provision in the article will constitute a separate offense. In addition to all fines and possible jail time, all fireworks will be seized,” the ordinance states.
Email: ckeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @Fayette_Cheryl
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.