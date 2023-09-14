FAYETTEVILLE — Splish splash, it’s time to cool off.
A project several years in the making came to fruition Saturday morning at the town park.
Town representatives, members of the local community and dignitaries joined together to cut the ribbon on a new splash pad that became just the latest activity at an activity-laden park.
Matt Diederich, Fayetteville town superintendent, said he is “very excited about this project. Everybody’s been asking about it. Of course, seeing this develop and all of the kids playing around; they’re wanting to get on it.
“Very successful project. It’s been coming for a long time through a lot of planning through the park board. And here it is, and we’re excited to unveil it today.”
The splash pad was made possible through the federal legislative delegation, he said, mentioning Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito and Congresswoman Carol Miller (the latter whom sent a representative to Saturday’s ceremony).
“It is imperative that we continue to improve the quality of life in our region, and I’m thrilled that this new addition has happened right here in southern West Virginia,” read a portion of Miller’s remarks. She praised town leaders for their “steadfast dedication” in pursuing the project for the community.
The project was funded by ARP money to the tune of more than $300,000.
Town councilman Brian Good, the park board chairman, praised the efforts of town councilman and former park board member Okey Skidmore “who’s been working on this project for years.”
“It’s really nice to stand on this pad today and get it going,” said Good.
“This is a really exciting project,” said Brad Scott, president of New River Contracting, which was joined by local sub-contractors in building the splash pad. “It’s really unique.
“You don’t get to build something like this every day.”
“For us, it really encompassed a lot of different skills as far as plumbing work, mechanical pipe work, ... everything. Plus, the element of being a playground, the safety factors, the health department and all the different things it requires to do something.
“It’s not a gigantic project, but it’s an extremely complex project. We’re really proud to see how it’s turned out.”
“We’re also really excited to have our kids enjoy it,” added Scott, who was joined by his children, Wilder and Moxie, on Saturday. “We live right here; we’re going to play on it as much as anybody.”
The splash pad was built utilizing a design by Rain Drop.
“All companies that worked on the splash pad were Fayetteville-based companies,” Diederich said.
He said the town will keep the splash pad open this year as long as weather permits.
