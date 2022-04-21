FAYETTEVILLE — Harkening back to an open mic series in the area from about a decade ago, the Love Hope Center for the Arts initiated a new open mic series in February.
According to community volunteer Kate Kistler, the idea for the recurring event evolved from an open mic series which was staged for a couple of years in Fayette County around 2013. That twice-monthly series was called Poetry, Prose and Plainsong (PP&P), according to Kistler, and occurred at such locations as the Secret Sandwich Society, the Grove and Cathedral Café.
"It was at one of these that I performed by myself for the first time and I hold very fond memories of the series," said Kistler.
"When the idea was floated to bring the series back, it became clear that something so special shouldn't try to be recreated but that there was massive potential to start something new," Kistler said. "I met with Jamie Lester, Michael Micucci and Andrew Caldwell, and we decided to have a new event called WIP or Works in Progress, and we decided the gallery (The Hope Gallery at the Love Hope Center for the Arts) would be the perfect space to host it.
"I was nervous for the first one and worried that no one would show but the turnout was remarkable. We had about nine performers and a couple dozen folks who came just to watch. The following month was similar, with some hassling of the audience on my part to share poems and songs with us. Surprisingly, some acquiesced and shared their own work or others' work that inspired them with us."
The third WIP (on April 7) "was the largest so far and I think it is an indicator that the series should continue through the summer," she said. "I initially thought we might keep it as a winter thing but with it only being once a month and with so many people excited to participate it seems that the event will be popular year round."
The open mic night is held the first Thursday of every month.
"It has been very exciting to have this event to look forward to each month," Kistler said. "I think this community is full of so many talented people and a platform is all we need to get that collective creative energy moving. It is my hope that other events will come out of this one like songwriting groups or story sharing nights."
The special nights also help draw focus on the gallery itself. "This event and events like these do draw people to the gallery; I was surprised how many hadn't been there before coming to WIP," said Kistler. "It makes an excellent opportunity to call for volunteers as Love Hope Center for the Arts is a nonprofit and relies largely on volunteers to man the desk and complete large projects."
Such activities are crucial to a well-rounded community, she continued. "I think events like these are very important to the community. There is something special about having the space to share something personal and creative with a receptive, kind audience. Not only that but being together feels wonderful after not being able to gather for so long. We all have so much pent-up energy that needs to be expended."
"We decided to call the event Works in Progress as a means to level the playing field so to speak," Kistler explained. "In this community, we have creatives on the whole spectrum from professional to beginner and it felt important to make it known that everyone has a place here. By sharing something that may be incomplete or untested we all put ourselves in a position of vulnerability that is the same no matter your skill set."
For more on the Love Hope Center for the Arts, see a future issue of The Fayette Tribune.
For more on the gallery and its events and offerings, visit www.lovehopearts.org.
