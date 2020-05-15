FAYETTEVILLE — A development committee appointed in January to explore ideas for the use of two shuttered school buildings deeded to the Town of Fayetteville made its recommendations at last Thursday's council meeting.
On the committee’s recommendation, council voted to move the Fayetteville Police Department from its current location at 204 Church Street to the newest of the three school buildings owned by the town, the one-story building on High Street which most recently housed students in kindergarten through second grade.
Matt Diederich, town superintendent, said the move to the former school building will give the Police Department a lot more room and allow for better operations.
“In the current building, it’s too small for the Police Department. The officers are sharing desks and it’s just not a good situation,” he said of the building that’s between 1,000 and 1,200 square feet in size.
The new home of the department also is more handicap accessible, Diederich pointed out. “Where they are now, they have to bring people in the back. This move will help with that as well.”
The relocation will allow the department to move all its evidence and files into one location, Diederich pointed out, adding the move will also benefit the occupants of offices in Town Hall.
“This will allow us to move some old town files into storage and clear up a lot of space in the third floor of Town Hall,” he said.
To prepare the school building for occupancy by the Police Department, Diederich said remodeling must be accomplished, including the addition of secure doors, that he estimates will take about six months.
The building currently housing the town’s Police Department will be put up for auction.
Upon the proposal of the development committee, the council also voted to put the other two remaining school buildings up for auction around the end of July or the beginning of August.
Hopes are that the former elementary and high school buildings can be sold and developed in a way that will benefit the town as a whole.
Plans originally called for the Old Fayetteville High School Building to be restored, but the project proved too expensive.
“We’ve had several people look at (the buildings),” Diederich said. “(The committee) is wanting to see them used for something, just to move forward.”
The development committee, appointed at the council’s January meeting, included Councilman Gabe Peña, George Tabit, Tighe Bullock, Lita Eskew, Tom Dickerson and Debbie Richardson.
In addition to the buildings, Diederich said the town will be selling the building’s contents, which include a wide variety of student and teacher desks, chairs and other items. Anyone interested in purchasing any of the furniture is invited to call Town Hall at 304-574-0101 for more information.
In a bid to aid the town’s businesses, council voted to extend the due date for this quarter’s B&O taxes to Aug. 31, Diederich said.
“The quarter we’re in for B&O taxes, those are normally paid at the end of July, but council voted to extend that until Aug. 31,” he said.
“The businesses that are open aren’t doing the business they’re used to, and a lot of the businesses are still closed. There’s a lot that would like to be open, but they’re waiting on getting the PPE and all that stuff they have to have to open to protect their employees and the customers.
“We’re hoping by (Aug. 31), that’ll be through the summer, that they’ll be able to recoup some of that money,” Diederich said.
Council also approved the list of street paving projects suggested for completion this summer. Included on the list are portions of Davis Street, Sarah Street (Part II), Maple Lane, Goddard Avenue, Wiseman Street/Mahan Street, Perdue, Lincoln Street, Lindburg Avenue, Short Street, Janutolo Street, Maple Avenue and Wishing Well Lane.
In spite of nearing Week 3 of Gov. Jim Justice’s West Virginia Strong: The Comeback plan to reopen the state after closures forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fayetteville council voted to maintain the current operational procedures in place for the town.
“We decided to wait with all the recent new cases cropping up,” Diederich said. “We’re going to continue to telecommute. We’ve been able to handle business operating by phone, (so) we basically put (the decision) off until our next council meeting, which is June 4. We decided that would be safer.
“What we really don’t want to do is open too soon,” he said. “If we opened now and someone contracted COVID-19, these two months would have been a waste.”
Council also heard a presentation from Katie Johnson, the drug prevention coordinator with the Fayette County Health Department, on the Icelandic Model of addressing substance abuse among teenagers, and voted to sell a police vehicle.
