The Fayette County seat will be host next week to a shindig which will honor the nation's independence as well as allow old friends to gather and reminisce and young and old alike to partake in a plethora of activities.
Vendors are currently being accepted for Fayetteville’s annual Heritage Festival, which is set for Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4.
Deadline for vendor registration is June 24. All food handlers must have a food handlers permit.
For a vendor registration form, visit https://fayettevillewv.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/HERITAGE-FESTIVAL-VENDOR-REGISTRATION-form.pdf or the Fayetteville Heritage Festival and Fourth of July Celebration Facebook page.
Forms must be returned to Zenda Vance, 125 N. Court Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840 by June 24.
Activities will be held in downtown Fayetteville and at Fayetteville Town Park for the duration of the event. On Friday, June 30, vendors will begin at 10 a.m. downtown, with other activities to include music by Jay Milam from 3 to 5 p.m. and a street dance from 6 to 9 p.m. with D.J. Purpose Entertainment and a cake walk later in the evening.
Saturday, July 1 activities will include the farmers' market at the courthouse parking lot from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the FHS Come on Home Reunion at 10 a.m. at the Fayetteville First Church of God, vendors, carnival at the Charlie McCoy Town Park, a historical walk with Dr. Lewis Cook at 2 p.m., carriage rides, hula hoop and balloon toss, the Fayetteville Citizen of the Year presentation at 3:45 p.m., the Best Small Town 4th of July Parade at 5 p.m., sack race and frog jumping and a street dance with Exiles Band from 6 to 9 p.m.
On Sunday, July 2, activities scheduled for Charlie McCoy Town Park include vendors, a community church service at 10 a.m., music during the day from Heaven's Harmony (2 to 3:30 p.m.), Whiskey and Wine (4 to 6 p.m.) and the Duffy Boyd Band (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.), a carnival, baseball and softball pick-up games and fireworks at dusk.
Monday, July 3 activities, with the exception of the Monday Market from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Gaines Estate, will be held at Charlie McCoy Town Park. They will include vendors, carnival, carriage rides and music from Aura Rise Band (3 to 5 p.m.) and Bandagold (6 to 9 p.m.).
Capping off the festivities on Tuesday, July 4 will be activities at Charlie McCoy Town Park including vendors, a carnival, Skate Jam vendors, a patriotic dog contest on the ballfield at 3:30 p.m., a hot dog eating contest at 5 p.m., the Skate Jam Contest at 6 p.m., and music from Acoustic Fusion (3 to 5 p.m.) and Kid Cherry & The Graduates (7:30 to 9 p.m.).
Event organizers are seeking entries for the annual parade for the Fayetteville Heritage Festival and Fourth of July Celebration.
This year’s theme is “Red, White and Blue.” The parade will be held Saturday, July 1 at 5 p.m. Line-up will be 4 p.m. at Fayetteville PreK-8.
Everyone is urged to decorate their entry or walkers with red, white and blue.
Cash awards will be given to the overall best decorated float, ATV and walkers ($50 for first place and $25 for second place). Winners will be announced and prizes presented after the parade on Court Street in front of Town Hall. Candy may be tossed.
Registration forms (located on the Fayetteville Heritage Festival and Fourth of July Celebration Facebook page or available at town hall) must be returned by June 30 to Zenda Vance, 125 N. Court Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840. For more information, call 304-575-8671.
