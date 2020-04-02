Fayetteville town officials are inviting residents and business owners to show their support of essential workers and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Sharon Cruikshank said they are suggesting residents possibly display green lights or white stars “for hope and unity” during the crisis, and they are asking others to join in if they would like by doing something similar.
Businesses are also encouraged to place a Teddy bear in their windows to symbolize looking out in hopes of things turning the corner.
Town Recorder Zenda Vance is among those who have shared some of the information on social media.
Cruikshank said the bears, lights and stars would be something people could look at while out walking and practicing social distancing. Also, she suggested a gesture such as calling out a “hello” to a neighbor — at a safe distance — could be encouraging.
“We need to light up everybody’s spirit; we’re all in this together,” she said.
The Thursday, April 2 Fayetteville Town Council meeting will still be held at 6 p.m., Cruikshank said.
It will be staged via Zoom.
Some members or town representatives will participate from town hall, but the majority will be remote. Also, the mayor said very limited seating will be set up in a cordoned-off, social-distance-acceptable section of town hall if a member of the public wants to attend in person.
Following is information needed to join the meeting by Zoom, provided by Town Superintendent Matt Diederich:
• Visit https://zoom.us/j/8726015547
• One tap mobile
+16465588656,,8726015547# US (New York)
+13126266799,,8726015547# US (Chicago)
• Dial by your location
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 301 715 8592 US
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US
• Meeting ID: 872 601 5547
• Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/acpltA7p37
Call town hall at 304-574-0101 with questions.
