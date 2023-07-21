Gabe Peña, left, Stanley Boyd, Sharon Cruikshank, Lori Tabit, Zenda Vance, Meme Marshall, Abbie Newell, Andy Forron, Jesse Braden, Terry Sizemore, Okey Skidmore, Drema Carte and Matt Diederich gathered for the groundbreaking of a pump track at Fayetteville Town Park on Monday, July 17.