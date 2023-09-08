Splashdown is officially set in Fayetteville.
The Town of Fayetteville has announced a grand opening celebration for the splash pad at Fayetteville Town Park.
The event and ribbon cutting will be staged on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.
Local residents and visitors have been utilizing the splash pad to combat the heat for a couple of weeks as a soft opening.
“Please come, join us for a refreshing morning and remember to bring a towel,” reads a press release for the event.
Fayetteville Town Superintendent Matt Diederich and Mayor Sharon Cruikshank offered special thanks to the Parks and Recreation Commission members who have worked for several years to raise funds for the endeavor.
They also expressed their gratitude to the region’s congressional representatives, U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin and U.S. Rep. Carol Miller.
The total project cost $329,636. The project was made possible with combined money from the American Relief Fund and the Fayetteville Park Commission, according to Diederich.
“Outdoor recreation, health and wellness is key to our community’s youth, and the Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Commission felt the splash pad would be an amazing addition to our town park,” Diederich said in the press release.
Anyone with questions can email matt@fayettevillewv.gov or call him at 304-574-0101.
— Steve Keenan
