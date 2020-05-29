A Fayette County woman is charged with crimes against an incapacitated person, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Fridley rreleased the following information regarding this incident.
Warrants were executed last night by the Oak Hill Police Department on a Fayetteville woman for crimes against an incapacitated person. A fraud complaint was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department in which a relative was taking SSI funds that were allocated for a person with a mental handicap. The theft of money value is alleged to be in the thousands.
Iris Woodrum, 49, of Fayetteville, is charged with financial exploitation of an incapacitated person, neglect of an incapacitated person and conspiracy to commit a felony. She will now await court proceedings.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through its Facebook page at Fayette County Sheriff's Department, or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.
