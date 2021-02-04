MONTGOMERY — Brecon Richmond was searching for a little more out of the workplace.
Richmond, a Fayetteville resident, is on the way to finding what she is looking for in a career.
Achieving that ambition had her scaling utility poles here Thursday.
Richmond is one member of a 10-person class currently involved in the utility line service training program at BridgeValley Community and Technical College. The 29-year-old is the first woman to undertake the program at BridgeValley since it started there in June 2017.
"I was working seasonal jobs and wasn't able to earn a living for myself," Richmond said in detailing what led her to enroll in the utility line service program. Completing the program could eventually result in her securing a job in a trade that offers "very reliable" employment opportunities in today's economy, she said.
Admitting to having some nerves as classes began this week at the Morris Creek Watershed Association office up Morris Drive, Richmond said Thursday she is already feeling more at ease in her new surroundings.
"I'm starting to feel more comfortable now," she said. "The instructors really stick by you ... and (they) make it simple, so it's easier to pick up."
Besides classroom instruction, class members have already ventured outside this week to hone their skills in such areas as climbing utility poles and utilizing the aerial lift, which will be in play as they progress through the program.
The program is designed to provide students with apprenticeship opportunities with BridgeValley's energy partners such as Pike Electric, Lee Construction, 5-Star Electric, Nichols Construction, CST Utilities, River City Electric, Team Fishel, AEP and Davis H. Elliot, according to the BridgeValley Workforce and Economic Development Division website. Participants must complete a 24-week course, which features eight weeks of classroom instruction and training followed by 16 weeks of on-the-job training.
Upon completing the 900-hour program, students may be hired by one of BridgeValley's energy partners and can continue the path toward receiving a journeyman's certificate from the employer. A journeyman student can then complete 15 credit hours and earn an AAS degree in occupational development.
Class instructor Mike King says participants undergo a "pretty tough" selection process before they are chosen. They must be proficient in basic math and computer skills and must have their CDL learner's, among other areas.
Once they complete the program and follow-up sessions, the students will be qualified to work on electric utility, telephone or television poles, King said. They will also have completed their CDL, a program which is overseen locally by Les Thomas.
"So far, we've had 100 percent placement opportunities," said King, who had a long career with AEP which included working as supervisor of distribution systems. "The industry likes our students, because they come ready to go to work."
The key for participants, he stressed, is to "make sure this a career that fits them."
Entry-level jobs can offer salary ranges of $14 to $22 per hour, with some salaries eventually reaching the $50 range, said King, who is joined by Tojo Lewis in supervising the program.
A companion program also focuses on horizontal directional drilling, according to King.
Of having Richmond on board this semester, King said, "I think it's a great (non-traditional) career for women."
Before undertaking the program, King reiterated that, no matter the person involved, the individual needs to consider whether the field suits them before moving forward.
"I think it's exciting and I hope more girls do it," Richmond said. "It would be a good career."
While she admits she's settling in to a new environment and adjusting to tying knots, working on rigging and other chores with hopes of completing the program and eventually landing a good job, she also says she's had to make some physical adjustments.
"It takes a lot of endurance," she said. "You're not using your normal muscles.
"The instructors show us ways we don't have to use all of our body (to climb)."
While continuing to work a weekend job, Richmond is game to undertake the new challenge.
"I just want to learn as much as I can and get as good as I can at it," she said. "If I do get a job, I want to be the safest I can be and know the hazards."
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
