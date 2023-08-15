FAYETTEVILLE — Public schools in Fayette County are throwing their doors open on the 2023-24 school term.
Open houses for the public were staged last week at Oak Hill Middle School and New River Primary. Open houses scheduled for this week include:
• Tuesday, Aug. 15 — Divide Elementary, 3 to 4 p.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 15 — Midland Trail High (grades 6-8), 3 to 5 p.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 15 — Oak Hill High, 4 to 8 p.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 15 — Fayetteville PK-8, 4 to 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 15 — Ansted Elementary, 5 to 7 p.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 15 — Meadow Bridge High, 6 to 7 p.m.
• Wednesday, Aug. 16 — Meadow Bridge Elementary, 3 to 5 p.m.
• Wednesday, Aug. 16 — Midland Trail High (grades 9-12), 3 to 5 p.m.
• Wednesday, Aug. 16 — New River Intermediate: grade 5, 4 to 5 p.m.; grade 3, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; and grade 4, 7 to 8 p.m.
• Wednesday, Aug. 16 — Valley PK-8, 3 to 5 p.m.
The instructional term begins Thursday, Aug. 17.
