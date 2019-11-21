Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley has asked the public for help in identifying suspects believed to be involved in vehicle break-ins over the weekend.
“The individuals pictured are suspects in several vehicle break-ins that occurred in Fayette County on Sunday, Nov. 17, and also suspects in the vehicle break-ins that occurred Monday, Nov. 18 in Putnam County,” Fridley said in a press release.
“The male suspect attempted to use a stolen credit card at the Oak Hill Kroger shortly after the Sunday incidents (and) the pictured female is believed to be an accomplice and attempted to cash a forged check at the United Bank in Teays Valley,” Fridley said in the release.
Both suspects also are believed to be involved in similar crimes in Putnam County, the sheriff said, adding agencies in both counties are cooperating on the investigation.
If anyone has any information that could assist in identifying the pictured suspects in these crimes, please contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or 304-574-4216 during regular business hours.
