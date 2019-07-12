At about 8:15 a.m., the Fayette County 911 Center received information of a vehicle stopped on U.S. Route 19 in Hico near the Route 60 interchange, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Further reports indicated that gunshots were possibly discharged within the vehicle. Responders found two subjects in the vehicle, both sustaining fatal gunshot wounds.
According to Fridley, preliminary investigation indicates a murder-suicide incident, however detectives are currently working and processing the scene. U.S. Route 19 was shut down for a period of time while the scene was being secured.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.