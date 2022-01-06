FCSD

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley has announced his department’s incident responses for the month of December 2021, as well as for the second 6-month period of the year.

Following is the FCSD report for December.

911 incident information

Burglary complaints — 10

Domestic disturbances — 22

General disturbances — 13

Fraud complaints — 6

Theft complaints — 30

Health and welfare checks — 45

Threats — 8

Suspicious persons/circumstances — 29

Alarm activation investigations — 48

Overdose — 5

Total related 911 incidents — 599

Civil document process information

Total civil documents process served — 328

Arrest information

Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 17

Traffic information

Accidents investigated involving injuries — 24

Minor accidents investigated — 7

Total traffic citations issued — 12

Concealed weapons permits

Total applications — 65

• • •

Following is the FCSD report for the time period from July through December 2021.

911 incident information

Burglary complaints — 83

Domestic disturbances — 167

General disturbances — 151

Fraud complaints — 36

Theft complaints — 229

Health and welfare checks — 436

Threats — 82

Suspicious persons/circumstances — 186

Alarm activation investigations — 262

Overdose — 43

Total related 911 incidents — 4625

Civil document process information

Total civil documents process served — 1898

Arrest information

Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 172

Traffic information

Accidents investigated involving injuries — 157

Minor accidents investigated — 160

Total traffic citations issued — 138

Concealed weapons permits

Total applications — 642

