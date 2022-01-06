Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley has announced his department’s incident responses for the month of December 2021, as well as for the second 6-month period of the year.
Following is the FCSD report for December.
911 incident information
Burglary complaints — 10
Domestic disturbances — 22
General disturbances — 13
Fraud complaints — 6
Theft complaints — 30
Health and welfare checks — 45
Threats — 8
Suspicious persons/circumstances — 29
Alarm activation investigations — 48
Overdose — 5
Total related 911 incidents — 599
Civil document process information
Total civil documents process served — 328
Arrest information
Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 17
Traffic information
Accidents investigated involving injuries — 24
Minor accidents investigated — 7
Total traffic citations issued — 12
Concealed weapons permits
Total applications — 65
• • •
Following is the FCSD report for the time period from July through December 2021.
911 incident information
Burglary complaints — 83
Domestic disturbances — 167
General disturbances — 151
Fraud complaints — 36
Theft complaints — 229
Health and welfare checks — 436
Threats — 82
Suspicious persons/circumstances — 186
Alarm activation investigations — 262
Overdose — 43
Total related 911 incidents — 4625
Civil document process information
Total civil documents process served — 1898
Arrest information
Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 172
Traffic information
Accidents investigated involving injuries — 157
Minor accidents investigated — 160
Total traffic citations issued — 138
Concealed weapons permits
Total applications — 642
