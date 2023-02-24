Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley has released a tally of the Sheriff’s Department’s responses in January.
Following is the official report.
911 incident information
Burglary complaints — 14
Domestic disturbances — 28
General disturbances — 132
Fraud complaints — 2
Theft complaints — 20
Health and welfare checks — 43
911 hang ups — 3
Alarm activation investigations — 26
Overdose — 4
General citizen assists — 55
Total related 911 incidents — 577
Traffic information
Accidents investigated involving injuries — 23
Minor accidents investigated — 43
Total traffic citations issued — 22
Criminal arrest information
Total bookings by deputy sheriffs — 39
Civil document process information
Total civil documents process served — 194
Concealed weapons permits
Total applications — 49
