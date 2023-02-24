FCSD

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley has released a tally of the Sheriff’s Department’s responses in January.

Following is the official report.

911 incident information

Burglary complaints — 14

Domestic disturbances — 28

General disturbances — 132

Fraud complaints — 2

Theft complaints — 20

Health and welfare checks — 43

911 hang ups — 3

Alarm activation investigations — 26

Overdose — 4

General citizen assists — 55

Total related 911 incidents — 577

Traffic information

Accidents investigated involving injuries — 23

Minor accidents investigated — 43

Total traffic citations issued — 22

Criminal arrest information

Total bookings by deputy sheriffs — 39

Civil document process information

Total civil documents process served — 194

Concealed weapons permits

Total applications — 49

